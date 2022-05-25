Texas elementary school shooting: What we know about the victims

UVALDE, Texas — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, shortly before noon Tuesday, killing at least 19 children and two adults, authorities said.

Although officials haven’t released the victims’ identities, family members have begun to share the names of those who died. All of the slain victims were in the same classroom, a state public safety official told the AP.

Here’s what we know so far:

Eva Mireles, 44

Eva Mireles, a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary, had worked for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for 17 years, her aunt said in a statement obtained by KSAT.

“I’m furious that these (shootings) continue,” Lydia Martinez Delgado said in the statement. “These children are innocent.”

Relative Amber Ybarra, 34, of San Antonio, described Mireles as adventurous, according to the AP.

“She is definitely going to be very missed,” Ybarra told the news agency.

Mireles’ husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a police officer for the school district’s police force, Reuters reported. Ruiz, in his capacity as an officer, was involved in an active shooter drill at the Uvalde high school just two months before Tuesday’s massacre, The Independent reported, saying photos posted on Ruiz’s Facebook page show him and fellow officers posing as active shooters.

Xavier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez, a fourth grader, also was killed in Tuesday’s rampage, family members told KSAT.

Just hours before the shooting, Xavier’s mother had been with him at the school for an awards ceremony, relatives said.

Cousin Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, described Xavier as a loving boy who had been looking forward to swimming this summer, according to the AP.

“He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom,” she told the news agency. “This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

After hours for waiting for information, Angel Garza learned Tuesday night that his daughter, fourth grader Amerie Jo Garza, died in the shooting, according to KSAT and ABC News.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby,” Garza said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Uziyah Garcia, 8

In an interview with the AP, Manny Renfro described his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, as “the sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known.”

Renfro said the pair had fun during a recent visit on spring break.

We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro told the AP. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary, had taught at the school for 23 years, NBC News reported.

Garcia’s Son, Christian, confirmed his mother’s death to NBC News, adding that a friend in law enforcement who was at the scene saw Garcia shielding her students.

In 2019, Garcia was one of 19 teachers in the San Antonio area to be named a finalist for a prize that recognizes excellence in teaching, NBC News reported.

Garcia had four children.

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Eliahana’s family confirmed to KSAT that they learned late Tuesday that she was one of the children killed.

Her grandfather told ABC News that Eliahana was a “beautiful young girl with a lot of energy.”

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Rodriguez’s aunt confirmed the little girl’s death to ABC News, saying that Annabell was in the same classroom as her cousin, Jackie Cazares, who was also killed.

Annabell’s father spoke to KHOU Tuesday afternoon while searching for his daughter, saying “They’re not letting us in at the hospital right now so we don’t know where to go.”

Jackie Cazares, 10

Cazares was in the same classroom as her cousin, Annabell, when she was killed, ABC News reported.

Family described the pair of girls as cousins, friends, and classmates to KSAT.

Rogelio Torres, 10

Rogelio’s father confirmed his son’s death to KHOU.

His aunt, Precious Perez, told KSAT, “Our entire family waited almost 12 hours since the shooting to find out Rogelio Torres, my 10-year-old nephew, was killed in this tragedy. We are devastated and heartbroken. (He) was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten.”

Jose Flores, 10

Jose’s uncle, Christopher Salazar, told The Washington Post that his nephew loved to play baseball.

“He was a very happy little boy. He loved both his parents ... and loved to laugh and have fun,” Salazar told The Washington Post.

Jose’s father, Jose Flores Sr., told CNN that his son loved video games, and was an amazing kid and big brother.

“He was always full of energy,” Flores told CNN. “Ready to play ‘til the night.”

Salazar told The Washington Post that hours before the shooting, Jose received an award for making the honor roll.

Neveah Bravo

Neveah’s cousin confirmed the fourth grader’s death, saying the child was “flying high,” BBC reported. Her cousin wrote on social media, “Unfortunately my beautiful Neveah was one of the many victim’s from today’s tragedy ... Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn’t deserve this.”

Tess Mata

Tess’s big sister confirmed the fourth grader was shot and killed on social media, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

In the post, Faith Mata said, “My precious angel you are loved so deeply. In my eyes you are not a victim but a survivor. I love you always past forever baby sister, may your wings soar higher than you could ever dream.”

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

