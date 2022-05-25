Dick’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) _ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $260.6 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.15 to $11.70 per share.

