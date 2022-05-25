ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Families mourn, worry as victims begin to be identified in wake of elementary school shooting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YISPg_0fphzEHB00

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 children and their two teachers.

By Wednesday morning, many were left with the grim reality of an unimaginable horror as the names of the young victims of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern town of Uvalde began to emerge.

Among them were relatives of 10-year-old Eliahna Garcia, who learned late Tuesday that she was among those killed, her aunt, Siria Arizmemdi said.

“She was very happy and very outgoing,” Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same school district, said Wednesday. “She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family.”

Veronica Luevanos, whose 10-year-old daughter, Jaliah Nicole Silguero, was among the victims, told Univision in a tearful interview that her daughter did not want to go to school Tuesday and that the girl seemed to sense something was going to happen. Jaliah’s cousin also died in the shooting.

Uvalde school shooting: How to help victims and families

One man walked away from a civic center where desperate relatives had gathered for news late Tuesday sobbing into his phone: “She is gone.” Behind the building, a woman stood alone, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet.

All of the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself and opened fire on the children and teachers, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN on Wednesday morning.

Manny Renfro said he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wu9n_0fphzEHB00
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break. “We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, mourned the death of her young cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

She also lamented what she described as lax gun laws.

“We should have more restrictions, especially if these kids are not in their right state of mind and all they want to do is just hurt people, especially innocent children going to the schools,” Garza said.

Arizmendi also spoke angrily, through tears, about how the shooter managed to get a gun.

“It’s just difficult to understand or to put into words,” she said. “I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old. What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”

Slain fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. “She was adventurous. … She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

As Ybarra prepared to give blood for the wounded, she wondered how no one noticed trouble with the shooter in time to stop him.

“To me, it’s more about raising mental health awareness,” said Ybarra, a wellness coach who attended Robb Elementary herself. “Someone could possibly have seen a dramatic change before something like this happened.”

Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey says ‘we are failing’ after school shooting in hometown

Mireles posted a letter on the school’s website at the start of the school year, introducing herself to her new students.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” Mireles wrote, noting she had been teaching 17 years, loved running and hiking, and had a “supportive, fun, and loving family.” She mentioned that her husband was a school district police officer, and they had a grown daughter and three “furry friends.”

In the hours after the shooting, pictures of smiling children were posted on social media, their families begging for information. Classes had been winding down for the year and each school day had a theme. Tuesday’s was Footloose and Fancy. Students were supposed to wear a nice outfit with fun or fancy shoes.

Even for the survivors, there was grief.

Lorena Auguste was substitute teaching at Uvalde High School when she heard about the shooting. She began frantically texting her niece, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary, until Auguste heard from her sister that the child was OK.

Later Tuesday night, Auguste said her niece asked, “Tia, why did they do this to us? We’re good kids, we didn’t do anything wrong.”

Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, remained outside the school Tuesday night, waiting for word about his 10-year-old granddaughter, Eliajha Cruz Torres. He had driven to the scene after a tearful and terrifying call from his daughter shortly after the first reports. He called the waiting the heaviest moment of his life.

Federico Torres rushed to the school Tuesday and waited for news about his 10-year-old son Rogelio. He told KHOU-TV on Tuesday he was praying that “my son is found safe. … Please if you know anything, let us know.”

Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is located across the street from Robb Elementary School, said in a Facebook post that it would be assisting families of the shooting victims with no cost for funerals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#The Elementary School#Funerals#Violent Crime#Ap#Robb Elementary School#Flores Elementary School#Univision
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'Maybe I could've stopped it:' German girl, 15, reveals the chilling text messages Texas gunman sent her warning he was going to shoot up an elementary school 15 minutes before opening fire killing 21

A teenage girl from Germany says twisted Texas gunman Salvador Ramos warned her he was going to shoot up an elementary school 15 minutes before he opened fire killing 19 students and two teachers. The 15-year-old, known only as Cece, and 18-year-old Ramos had been messaging over Instagram and FaceTime...
UVALDE, TX
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts shares devastating statement following Texas school shooting

Julia Roberts, like many around the world, was left heartbroken by the events that took place in Uvalde, Texas, and made a rare social media statement in response. The actress was devastated by the shooting that killed 19 innocent children and teachers and reshared a statement made by youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman.
UVALDE, TX
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy