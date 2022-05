Mathew Alfred Best or popularly known as Mat Best is an internet celebrity and a former US Army Ranger. He is best known for being a part of the US Army for several years. Working as a YouTuber, Mat has been active since 2012, and as of 2019, he has more than one million subscribers. Mat has also worked as an entrepreneur and has co-founded two companies.

