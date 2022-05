CINCINNATI (AP) -- Right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out pinch-runner Joey Bart at the plate to end the game, and the Cincinnati Reds held off the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday behind Kyle Farmer's early three-run homer.Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high four despite playing down a man following the suspension of outfielder Tommy Pham.The strong-armed Aristides saved this one, nailing Bart trying to score the tying run from second on Wilmer Flores' two-out single in the ninth inning.With Brandon Drury and Tyler Stephenson on base and two outs in the first, Farmer launched a shot into...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 43 MINUTES AGO