Three members of the Manitowoc Lincoln tennis team will be packing their bags for Madison and the WIAA State Boys Individual Tennis Tournament next weekend. Ships Coach Bob Feller tells us his state qualifiers are the #1 doubles team of Ayden Knuth and Cohen Newberg who won their first two matches at Thursday’s Sectional over a Kaukauna duo 6-0, 6-1, and 6-4, 7-6 over an Oshkosh West tandem, before dropping the championship match to an undefeated doubles team from Neenah 6-0, 6-1.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO