Kewanee, IL

Kewanee history from the Star Courier files, compiled by Dave Clarke

 3 days ago
  • Sue Christakos and Laura Nolan will be the instructors for Kiddie Kamp at the Kewanee YMCA this summer. The first session will be held June 11-15, the second from July 16-20. The program will consist of games, field trips, crafts, stories, and more. Kiddie Kamp has a limit of 20 children so sign up now. The children will need to bring a sack lunch and drink each day.
  • Peoples National Bank of Kewanee has selected the winners from each fifth grade class at Central School in the State Treasurer's Bank at School essay contest. They are John Moraski, Nancy Lopez, Omar Delgado, and Tyler Williams. Each winner received a $50 savings bond.

25 years ago

Saturday, May 24, 1997

  • Marjabelle Stewart will kick off her 10-city book tour for "The New Etiquette" live on Tuesday on "Lifestyles" on KLJB Fox Channel 18, in Davenport, Iowa. She will also announce that her wedding book has gone into its 10th printing, making 100,000 copies now published.
  • An open house will be held for Kewanee's Kroger manager Charles Rexroat today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the store in honor of his 43 years of service to Kroger. Rexroat has managed the Kewanee store in Midland Plaza for more than eight years. Anyone interested is welcome to stop by for the "Good-bye Charlie" party. Refreshments will be served.

50 years ago

Thursday, May 25, 1972

  • *Slave days, pizza sales, ice cream socials, and chili suppers — all have been ventures undertaken by band students at Kewanee High School to finance a trip to Canada. The Canadian tour, which will begin July 23 and be completed July 30, will cost approximately $12,000, with nearly 2,000 miles to be traveled during the trip. Bands from five Illinois high schools will participate in the tour which will include competitions and concerts. (There were 103 band members on the trip. Their director was Terry Dillard. — D.C.)
  • Memorial Day weekend specials from Jack Hallinan and Dick Pierce at Bob's Liquors in Midland Plaza — Hamms, 6 cans for $1.14; Meister Brau, 6 16-oz. TAW (Throw Away) cans for 99 cents; Ballantine, 12 cans for $1.88; Bali Hai, 99 cents a fifth; Royal Canadian, $3.99 a fifth. No extra charge for cold beer! Open Memorial Day from 8 a.m. until Noon. Free front door parking.

75 years ago

Saturday, May 24, 1947

  • The Illinois Grand National Coon Dog Field Trials will be held at Francis Park, east of Kewanee and just off Route 34, on Thursday and Friday, July 3 and 4. Guaranteed prizes for the finals will equal $1,000. The first tree will pay $350 and a trophy. Heats will start at 10 o'clock in the morning on Thursday, July 3, rain or shine. No races will be run after dark.
  • Donald Marquis, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Tann Marquis, residing on a farm on Route 88 south of Buda, is a patient in St. Francis Hospital in Kewanee. Donald was driving to Buda High School Friday morning and, in some way, hit the rear of a parked state truck. He has a deep gash in his head and in his left side, besides other injuries. Donald is a senior graduating next Thursday evening and one who is planning to take the senior class trip to Washington, D.C. next week. (In his obituary, Donald "Bo" Marquis was listed as a 1947 graduate of Buda High School. He was a lifelong farmer in Milo Township and founding partner, along with his brother Darrell, of Marquis Grain, Inc., in Buda, in 1976. He died April 24, 2009 at age 79. Marquis Grain and Marquis Energy now operate corn procurement and ethanol production facilities in Hennepin, Ill. — D.C.)

100 years ago

Thursday, May 25, 1922

  • Flames caused by lightning at midnight threatened to do much damage at the home of Albert Pitsch, 918 N. Grace Ave. The flames were on the roof and, according to a report of the fire, the telephone was burned out by the lightning and it was impossible to call the fire department. However, neighbors came to the rescue and the blaze was soon extinguished.
  • *Declare your freedom! Women are supposed to have progressed, and to have left the old slave or chattel stage behind. Yet, hundreds of them, right here in Kewanee, are bending over steaming, back-breaking wash tubs doing work that a strong man would refuse to do. Are you one of them? There is no necessity. Individual family washings are our specialty at Kewanee Wet Wash Laundry, 620 W. Central Blvd. Every bundle has attention all its own. Declare your independence from wash day drudgery. Call Phone 64 today!

