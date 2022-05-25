Kewanee history from the Star Courier files, compiled by Dave Clarke

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Jock Hedblade, Executive Director, Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, joins John to tell us about all of the the great things to do in Unforgettable Forgottonia, Illinois! Jock talks about the incredible food and drink offered in the Macomb area, how far away Macomb is from Chicago (easily accessible by Amtrak!), why it’s a great escape from the city, the wide array of activities you can do once you arrive in the area, where you can stay when you visit, the amazing history of Macomb, and some of the big events that are happening this summer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO