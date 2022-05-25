Top local stories we are following today

The Town of Weaverville has scheduled a water outage on June 4-5, 2022 for the area along Merrimon Avenue between Lake Louise and Reems Creek Road. This outage is planned for town crews to install a new main-line water valve at the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Aiken Road and to allow the construction of a new water tap by a contractor. The outage is scheduled to begin at 6 pm on Saturday June 4, with the water scheduled to be back on by 6 am on Sunday June 5. The general area to be affected includes:

