Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A fourth person has been arrested in a homicide investigation in Macon County. Macon County authorities Lenore "Lenoka" Wilson is charged with two counts of kidnapping. The arrest comes after...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards spoke publicly for the first time about her experience with school gun violence. "I'm Amanda Edwards, a Buncombe County commissioner, and I'm a survivor of school gun violence," Edwards said Friday at a local event held by the WNC chapter of MOMS Demand Action at the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce.
MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — "Nine of the counties, we found zero available multi-family apartments. That is incredibly concerning," said Patrick Bowen, President of Bowen National Research, assessing housing needs across Western North Carolina. Buncombe County's housing crisis has a trickle-down impact on surrounding cities, towns, and counties. News...
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Runners will hit the road in Waynesville next month in the return of a race that went on hiatus for a while. But the Main Street Mile is making a big return and will raise money for a good cause, too. Proceeds from the Main...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is making major changes to its drug policy for current and future employees. Officials said it’s a move that makes the county a more inclusive place to work. “This is a tough labor market to hire in, regardless of what industry you’re...
Courts in Western North Carolina were already becoming overburdened prior to COVID-19, due to an overall influx of people, the fentanyl crisis and a lack of resources. Now a backlog of cases, few available court-appointed lawyers and the fact that the majority of judges are in Haywood County have made conditions worse.
FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on the Upstate's newest waterpark. A local chef give tips and tricks on how to make your groceries go further. A local coffee shop is expanding in Travelers Rest. Find out what new features they're bringing with the new building.
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Many witnessed the water rise quickly and flood their yards in Jackson County during the heavy rain Thursday. Now, they have questions about that quick rise. The Tuckasegee River is receding, but not before flooding the yards of many people who live along the...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Primary election results are officially certified in Buncombe County. The Buncombe County Board of Elections met Friday to complete the canvass of votes cast in the May 17 primary. Canvassing is the official process of determining that the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly. That results in the authentication of the official election results. The board examined the returns from precincts, absentee official ballots, the sample hand-to-eye paper ballot counts and provisional official ballots to conduct the canvass.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Widespread showers and thunderstorms have sparked numerous watches and warnings across Western North Carolina. Use caution in areas around the Tuckasegee, French Broad and Pigeon rivers. Jackson County Public Schools will be closed Friday, May 27, because of significant flooding across the area. It will...
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Across Western North Carolina, residents are cleaning up after a strong storm system brought heavy rains to the already heavily saturated ground and streams. In Jackson County, schools were closed after water from the Tuckasegee River spilled over its banks causing widespread flooding across...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "A landlord is allowed in our capitalistic society to do, to raise rent as high as they want to," said Doug Tate, an Asheville landlord and tenant attorney. But does it ever reach a point where that's gouging? That's where part four of our investigative...
The Town of Weaverville has scheduled a water outage on June 4-5, 2022 for the area along Merrimon Avenue between Lake Louise and Reems Creek Road. This outage is planned for town crews to install a new main-line water valve at the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Aiken Road and to allow the construction of a new water tap by a contractor. The outage is scheduled to begin at 6 pm on Saturday June 4, with the water scheduled to be back on by 6 am on Sunday June 5. The general area to be affected includes:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three larceny suspects wanted in three separate cases. In one incident, police said a suspect is wanted for stealing a BB gun from a business on the 800 block of Brevard Road on May 2.
Raleigh, N.C. — One of the longest-operating North Carolina charter schools will relinquish its charter, after finding financial irregularities. The state Charter School Advisory Board approved The Learning Center’s request to end its operations, which the State Board of Education must approve next month. The board approved the request after a brief closed session and did not discuss the matter in open session before voting without opposition to close the school.
Western North Carolina might not seem like a place that’s a haven for tacos, but dotted around Asheville are some terrific spots serving up interesting things atop tortillas. There’s the spots serving the type of plates you’d find on street corners in Oaxaca, spots serving up tacos stuffed with things decidedly not Mexican, and then the requisite-to-any-taco-list dive-y spots. Oh, there’s even a music hall that just also happens to serve great tacos. Who knew the mountains could be so crazy about tacos?
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gayle Woodis and her husband, Ken, were spending her birthday in Western North Carolina in 2019 when they decided to look at a piece of property that was for sale in Waynesville. The moment the couple saw the property nestled in a town that Gayle says, "reminded us so much of when we were growing up," they knew it was meant to be.
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County is under a state of emergency Thursday night as water rises and flood warnings are in place. Jackson County schools are closed Friday, May 26, because of flooded, impassable roads. Emergency officials say one mobile home park in the Tuckasegee community was...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A State of Emergency has been declared for Haywood County following busy day of heavy rains and flash flooding. A Flash Flood Warning for parts of the mountains is extended until 2 a.m. Friday, May 27. A Flood Warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, May 27.
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of the largest gardening shows in Western North Carolina returns this Memorial Day weekend. Hendersonville's downtown Garden Jubilee runs from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., May 28-29, featuring over 200 plant and craft vendors. Vendors from local and regional plant nurseries and other businesses...
Gem mines are prevalent in Franklin, and indeed, throughout Macon County, and surrounding counties for good reason. Tourist attractions for generations, gem mines actually deliver on myriad gems because the geological forces that made the mountains involved the right amount of applied heat and pressure over millennia to forge beautiful, varied, and valued substances.
