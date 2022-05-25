ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farewell Party For Rainbow Young Being Held As He Moves To New York City

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 3 days ago
Utica New York's legendary unofficial Mayor Rainbow Young is moving to New York City. Utica will celebrate Rainbow with a farewell party. Rainbow is Utica's street musician and local celebrity who is often seen around bars on Varick Street playing various instruments, hanging out at trivia nights, and playing his guitar...

New York State Looks To Make Holiday Travel Easier

Temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended now until 6:00AM on Tuesday, May 31 to ease travel through the Memorial Day Weekend. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Friday. "Memorial Day is a great time of year to travel...
UTICA, NY
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, May 27, 2022

ANOTHER THEFT RING TAKEN DOWN: A massive retail theft operation in New York City that stole and resold millions of dollars in goods has been taken out of commission, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Following a three-year investigation, law enforcement seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen retail items from the enterprise’s alleged boss, Roni Rubinov; more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards; and more than $300,000 in cash.
BROOKLYN, NY
Victim Allegedly Robbed, Dragged Across Parking Lot by Car at Gas Station in New Hartford

Authorities are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate a robbery that took place yesterday. The New Hartford Police Department says officers were called at approximately 10:40pm on Friday, May 27, 2022 to the Cliff's located at 17 Genesee Street in New Hartford. The initial call had been a report of a robbery that had taken place. Injuries to a woman at the scene had been reported as well.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Kookie’s Set To Open A Delicious Fourth Location In Utica New York

In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
📷 GALLERY: New York Town Names From Around The World

This is a fun list. It seems that Upstate New York is sort of like its own United Nations. Well, in name only. Why are so many places in Upstate New York named for faraway lands and cities? The answer is for various reasons. Some of our towns are named for them to pay tribute to early settlers and immigrants who came from other countries to settle in Upstate New York (such as Rotterdam, New York). Others are named randomly, perhaps because they like the sound of the international country or city. Others, well, we really have no idea how the name was picked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popular Central NY Park Unveils New Adult Fitness Playground

Getting exercise outdoors is something a lot of Central New Yorkers enjoy doing when the weather is nice. We've been graced with some pretty beautiful temperatures and sunshine the past two weeks. Now, patrons of one city in the area get to enjoy the outdoors for exercise more thanks to a grant to promote physical fitness.
OSWEGO, NY
The History Of The West Indian Day Parade, Returning To Brooklyn This Summer

Much to the excitement of many locals and tourists, the summer parades in New York City will resume. One of the most vibrant is the West Indian Day Parade (or the Labor Day Parade), a celebration of Caribbean heritage. Vendors selling all kinds of goods flank Brooklyn‘s Eastern Parkway, and the smell of Caribbean delicacies wafts through the air. And let’s not forget the young men selling nutcrackers that can knock you on your backside.
BROOKLYN, NY
Found Wild in Upstate NY and Ready to Hatch! What’s Coming Out?

Have you ever seen anything like this before? I sure as heck know that I haven't, but that only piqued my curiosity even more. What are these odd-looking things and what's inside ready to come out? While it looks like some kind of exotic root or street meat from a foreign country, it's actually none of that - thank goodness!
WILDLIFE
Tweets of the week: Fireworks season has arrived

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine curate (some of) our favorite or more poignant tweets from the previous seven days. This week was a particularly brutal one. But it was also marked by daily life trudging on with all of its absurdities. We’re all tired and heartsick. We also need to blow off some steam. These are our locally sourced tweets of the week ending May 27.
BROOKLYN, NY
Caribbean American community activist wins Special Election in New York

Caribbean American community activist, Monique Chandler-Waterman, has won by a landslide the Special Election for the seat vacated by former New York State Assembly Member N. Nick Perry, who, earlier this month, was sworn in as the new United States Ambassador to Jamaica. Perry, who had represented the 58th New...
BROOKLYN, NY
2nd Poll for Gov. NY GOP Has Zeldin Ahead

McLaughlin Poll has Zeldin +23; Last Week Zogby Poll had Giuliani Up? What Gives?. Congressman Zeldin Maintains Massive Lead Over GOP Primary Field. A new statewide survey of 600 likely Republican primary election voters in New York, taken May 24-25, 2022, found Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1), the Republican Party and Conservative Party designee for Governor, holding a massive 23 point lead over the field.
ELECTIONS
