Farewell Party For Rainbow Young Being Held As He Moves To New York City

This is a fun list. It seems that Upstate New York is sort of like its own United Nations. Well, in name only. Why are so many places in Upstate New York named for faraway lands and cities? The answer is for various reasons. Some of our towns are named for them to pay tribute to early settlers and immigrants who came from other countries to settle in Upstate New York (such as Rotterdam, New York). Others are named randomly, perhaps because they like the sound of the international country or city. Others, well, we really have no idea how the name was picked.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO