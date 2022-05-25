ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school shooting: What we know about the victims

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteen of the victims were students. What...

KENS 5

10 shooting victims were treated at Uvalde Memorial Hospital emergency room

UVALDE, Texas — The shooting at Robb Elementary School left 21 victims dead and many injured. KENS 5 staff spoke with the CEO of Uvalde Memorial Hospital, Tom Nordwick, about the survivors treated at his facility. Following the shooting, 15 people were initially brought to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. "Patients...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Police held back family members outside Robb Elementary in the hour before the shooter was killed, witnesses say

UVALDE, Texas — Questions continue to mount about the law enforcement response to the shooting inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary where 21 people were killed Tuesday. Authorities say first responders arrived on the scene within four minutes, but the shooter was at the school for about an hour before officers breached the classroom door and killed him.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Timeline: Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: This timeline has been updated throughout. There is now an investigation into how police responded to Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Investigators said one of the big questions is whether officers on site could have made attempts to enter the school...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde after school shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde Friday after the school shooting that left 21 people dead. This comes after a gunman on Tuesday went into Robb Elementary building in Uvalde CISD and killed 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was shot and killed by police.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

'I was hiding hard' | Fourth grader who survived Uvalde school shooting gives heartbreaking account of gunman's classroom assault

UVALDE, Texas — A fourth grader who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary has shared gut-wrenching details about what he witnessed inside that classroom. "He shot the next person’s door. We have a door in the middle. He opened it. He came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, he said, 'It's time to die,'" the boy recalled.
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5

Available resources to help the Uvalde community | Great Day SA

SAN ANTONIO — People can donate funds at any first state branch. Make all checks payable to the 'Robb School Memorial Fund.' or you can mail them off to 200 E. Nopal Street in Uvalde, Texas. You can also make donations through Zelle to Robb-school-memorial-fund-at-g-mail-dot-com.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

NRA convention underway in Houston, days after mass shooting in Uvalde

HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association convention is underway in Houston, just days after 19 students and two adults were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Attendees began arriving Friday morning as protestors gathered outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. KHOU 11 News Reporter Marcelino...
HOUSTON, TX

