Uvalde school shooting: What we know about the victims

UVALDE, Texas — The shooting at Robb Elementary School left 21 victims dead and many injured. KENS 5 staff spoke with the CEO of Uvalde Memorial Hospital, Tom Nordwick, about the survivors treated at his facility. Following the shooting, 15 people were initially brought to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. "Patients...
UVALDE, Texas — Questions continue to mount about the law enforcement response to the shooting inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary where 21 people were killed Tuesday. Authorities say first responders arrived on the scene within four minutes, but the shooter was at the school for about an hour before officers breached the classroom door and killed him.
UVALDE, Texas — During a press conference in Uvalde Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Executive Director Steven McCraw said police officers did not immediately breach the classroom where a shooter had killed students at Robb Elementary School. McCraw called it a "wrong decision, period." During the press...
UVALDE, Texas — En español: La policía tomó la 'decisión equivocada' de esperar afuera del salón de clases en Uvalde mientras los niños pedían ayuda al 911, dice un funcionario. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said...
UVALDE, Texas — Like the rest of the nation, Dr. John Preddy watched the news unfold about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. “It just changed every minute,” he said. “I honestly didn’t believe it.”. On Tuesday, the death toll climbed, and names were...
UVALDE, Texas — Editor's note: This timeline has been updated throughout. There is now an investigation into how police responded to Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Investigators said one of the big questions is whether officers on site could have made attempts to enter the school...
SAN ANTONIO — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde Friday after the school shooting that left 21 people dead. This comes after a gunman on Tuesday went into Robb Elementary building in Uvalde CISD and killed 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was shot and killed by police.
UVALDE, Texas — A fourth grader who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary has shared gut-wrenching details about what he witnessed inside that classroom. "He shot the next person’s door. We have a door in the middle. He opened it. He came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, he said, 'It's time to die,'" the boy recalled.
UVALDE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety says clarified information about the Robb Elementary School shooter's social media activity on the day he took 21 lives. Initially, DPS reported the suspect identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, posted publicly on Facebook after he shot his grandmother in the...
SAN ANTONIO — The Ecumenical Center for education, counseling, and health offers resources for those dealing with grief and trauma. Mary Beth-Fisk the CEO and Executive Director, shares more on what they offer.
SAN ANTONIO — Canines for Christ, a Christian based animal assisted therapy ministry, uses community members and their dogs to help people in need. Clarke Finney went to Uvalde yesterday and spoke with a handler during her visit to Robb Elementary School.
SAN ANTONIO — People can donate funds at any first state branch. Make all checks payable to the 'Robb School Memorial Fund.' or you can mail them off to 200 E. Nopal Street in Uvalde, Texas. You can also make donations through Zelle to Robb-school-memorial-fund-at-g-mail-dot-com.
HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association convention is underway in Houston, just days after 19 students and two adults were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Attendees began arriving Friday morning as protestors gathered outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. KHOU 11 News Reporter Marcelino...
SAN ANTONIO — A local barber who unexpectedly found her passion--decided the only way she could change the barber shop stereotype--was by opening her own. Clarke Finney had the chance to meet her and her crew.
Comments / 0