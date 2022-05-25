50-year-old Shirley Cavazos Juarez died after being hit by a reckless driver in Lompoc (Lompoc, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 50-year-old Shirley Cavazos Juarez as the woman who lost her life after being run down by a reckless driver Monday night in Lompoc. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place in the J/K alley, just north of Laurel Avenue at about 10 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that 27-year-old Miriam Aidee Vela Estrada, from Lompoc, was speeding and driving recklessly in the alleyway when she lost control of the vehicle [...]

