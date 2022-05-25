ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

50-year-old Shirley Cavazos Juarez died after being hit by a reckless driver in Lompoc (Lompoc, CA)

Authorities identified 50-year-old Shirley Cavazos Juarez as the woman who lost her life after being run down by a reckless driver Monday night in Lompoc. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place in the J/K alley, just north of Laurel Avenue at about 10 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that 27-year-old Miriam Aidee Vela Estrada, from Lompoc, was speeding and driving recklessly in the alleyway when she lost control of the vehicle [...]

calcoastnews.com

Man killed in crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo

A Coalinga man was killed in a single car collision early Thursday morning on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo. The 31-year-old man was headed southbound when he drove his 2012 Chevrolet into the guardrail on the right side of the highway near the bottom of the Cuesta Grade. The vehicle continued down the hillside and began rolling. The vehicle landed on its roof.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cat reported missing from Sierra Bonita Village

Posters about Willy’s disappearance are posted on utility poles in Sierra Bonita Village. – A cat that charmed the residents of Sierra Bonita Village in Paso Robles is missing. Willy the cat disappeared Sunday morning. He reportedly had his breakfast, and then left his home to cruise the neighborhood. He has not been seen since.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of hate crime-related charges in Nipomo

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on suspicion of hate crime-related charges after a Nipomo business owner received a note containing language that indicated racially driven threats, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched at about 6 a.m. to the 500 block of West...
NIPOMO, CA
KTLA.com

Thousand Oaks man arrested for fatal stabbing of fellow T.O. resident: VCSO

A Thousand Oaks man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after the stabbing death of another man on Sunday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Oliver Willis, 24, was found dead by deputies at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, and he had “suffered multiple stab wounds,” the VCSO said in a news release.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for May 16 to 22

On May 16, Jason Anthony Medeiros, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for bench warrant for failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and driving while license suspended/etcetera. On May 17, Joshua McLeod Harris, 26, of California, was arrested at the 6600 block of Lewis Ave. for violation of post-release...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Atascadero High School student wields gun in threatening video

An Atascadero High School student posted a threatening video of himself racking a shotgun on Wednesday, that led to the evacuation of the school campus on Thursday. The student posted the video on Snapchat, a social media platform, and then sent it to one other student. However, the video was forwarded to others students and broadcast from there.
ATASCADERO, CA
