Dundee, MI

Local Sports: Summer sizzling in Ida; Dundee gets two no-hitters

By Ryan Loren, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

IDA – Summer Smith’s bat was sizzling as Ida’s softball team swept Hudson 12-6 and 10-6 Tuesday.

The sophomore went 3-for-5 with six RBI in one game and 4-for-4 with five RBI in the other. She homered in each game, including a grand slam.

That added up to seven hits in nine at-bats and 11 RBI.

Freshman Madi McClain added five hits from the lead-off spot. Hailey Lambert had 4 hits.

PREP SOFTBALL

Dundee stays perfect

DUNDEE – First-place Dundee swept a doubleheader Tuesday with Hillsdale to improve to 12-0 in the Lenawee County Athletic Association with a week to play.

The Vikings won 15-0 in four innings and 17-0 in three innings. Dundee is 24-9 overall.

Hillsdale was held hitless in both game with strong pitching performances from Kaylee Imo, McKenna Salley, and Keslie Schmidt.

Emily Killion led the offense with four RBI and five hits, including two triples and a double, and Schmidt added four hits and two RBI while hitting her first home run of the season.

Salley (5 hits, double), Kennedy Irwin (4 hits, 2 triples), Alyssa Amrhein (3 hits, 3 RBI), Shay VanZandt (3 hits, 2 RBI), and Emma Lloyd (2 hits, 3 RBI) also had big days for the Vikings.

"Dundee was very aggressive hitting and getting out of the box today," Dundee coach Mickey Moody said. "The girls are really getting after it on the bases, looking to take the extra base on every ball. We are starting to put pressure on teams with our base running and hitting."

Kopp sparks Rams

FLAT ROCK – Addison Kopp snapped a 3-3 tie with a home run in the fifth inning propelling Flat Rock to a 6-4 win over New Boston Huron.

Kopp, Ryen Clair and Matajia Cerroni all had two hits for Flat Rock.

Emma Sic homered twice and Marissa Jackson added two hits for Huron.

Shammo sets record

DEXTER – Sydney Shammo collected four hits as Bedford swept Dexter 11-4 and 4-2 Tuesday.

That gave her 74 hits for the season to set a school record. She also holds school marks for steals, walks and runs in a season, and hits, steals and runs in a career.

Maddie Henegar gave up just one earned run to earn both wins, McKenna Dunlap went 6-for-8 with two home runs and seven RBI, and Aubrey Hensley had three hits for the 26-7 Mules.

PREP BASEBALL

Imo leads Dundee

DUNDEE – Evan Imo delivered Tuesday as Dundee swept a doubleheader with Hillsdale 7-1 and 10-2.

Imo was the winning pitcher in the nightcap, allowing two earned runs in seven complete innings on four hits and a walk while striking out four. He also was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and four RBI.

In the first game, Imo was 1-for-3 with an RBI triple.

Dundee collected 13 hits in Game 2, with two apiece from Trevor Schroeder, Drew Bolster, Jackson Fox, and Chris LaFountain.

Matt Atkinson pitched a complete game in the opener, allowing three hits, a walk, and one earned run with four strikeouts. Bolster finished 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.

PREP GOLF

Monroe fourth in league

ANN ARBOR – Monroe finished fourth and Bedford placed sixth in the Southeastern Conference Red Division Championship Tuesday at Leslie Park Golf Course.

Ann Arbor Skyline was first with 309, followed by Saline (322), Ann Arbor Pioneer (334), Monroe (346), Ann Arbor Huron (349), Bedford (353), Dexter (353), and Ypsilanti Lincoln (408).

Kyle Pafford carded an 84 to lead Monroe, which also scored Brendan McCulloch (85), Christian Koszka-Lombardo (87), and Aiden Coury (90).

Carter Klawonn paced Bedford with an 82. Jayce Yarad (88), Boston Gallup (91), and Frank Soss (92) also played well for the Mules.

Marauders runner up

Gibraltar Carlson scored 335 to finish runner up Tuesday in the Downriver League Championship at Carrington Golf Club.

Trenton was first with 317.

Carlson's Zackary Sisk finished seventh overall with an 81, while Hagan Smith and Jase Marcott tied for 10th with an 84. Eli Kolasa added an 86 for the Marauders.

Ida, Dundee wrap LCAA

ADRIAN – Ida was sixth and Dundee seventh in the Lenawee County Athletic Association Championship Tuesday at Woodlawn Golf Club.

Hudson was first with 359, edging out Hillsdale by one stroke with 360.

Zackary Bailey carded a 104 to lead Ida to a 436 team score. Wade Johnston (110), Davin Slater (111), and Michael Wolfe (111) also scored for the Blue Streaks.

Dundee scored 443, led by Jack Salenbien (106), Zachary Tackett (108), Ally Hall (113), and Bob Lloyd (116).

Flat Rock falls

RIVERVIEW – Evan Little shot 48 for Flat Rock in a 177-235 loss to Riverview Tuesday.

HOCKEY

Walleye lead series

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The Toledo Walleye held off a third-period rally from the Utah Grizzlies to win 5-4 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 series lead in the ECHL's Western Conference Finals.

Patrick Curry, TJ Hensick, and Mitchell Heard scored in the second period to give Toledo a 5-2 lead. The Walleye led 2-0 after the first period on goals from Brandon Hawkins and Heard.

It was a three-point night for Curry, who also finished with two assists. Toledo goaltender Billy Christopoulos allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Game four of the series is 9:10 p.m. Friday at Utah.

BASEBALL

Hens lose in 11th

TOLEDO – The Nashville Sounds scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat the Toledo Mud Hens 6-4 Tuesday in the first game of a weeklong series.

Toledo scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 3-3.

Brendon Davis was 2-for-6, Kody Clemens was 1-for-4 with two runs, and Josh Lester was 1-for-5 with a pair of RBI for Toledo (21-20).

