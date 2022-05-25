Just what kind of a track man is Dewayne Johnson?

Dewayne Johnson seemed to come out of nowhere last year when he made it to the state track and field finals in what was an abbreviated season. He set a personal-best mark in the 110-meter high hurdles, as well as competed in the 200 meters and the 4x200 relay.

Now, a recent graduate, the speedster is looking for more as he prepares for the more traditional state finals as everything appears to be getting back to the normal that was before COVID.

“Junior year is when I really got serious about everything and started collecting my thoughts for the track season,” Johnson said in an interview this week. “This is year is when I'm putting this all together.”

Johnson put it all together at last week's Class 2A Plano Sectional meet. He advanced to the state meet in the 110 highs, the 300 intermediates and the 200 dash.

“When it comes to the hurdles, Dewayne has it under control,” PTHS head coach Corey Christenson said.

Johnson said he first started competing in track in seventh grade and he's been progressing ever since.

“In eighth grade, that's when I first started hurdles and that's when I really fell in love with hurdling,” Johnson said. “Moving into high school, I was able to three-step my freshman year so I was pretty happy about that.

“I didn't understand the importance at the time that I learned it because, honestly, I didn't think I would be where I'm at today. But now that I think about it, I'm happy that I learned it early on.”

Where Johnson is now is a the top of the qualifying sheet for the Class 2A 110 highs. His time of 14.18 seconds in winning the Plano Sectional was a school-record mark. He won the race by nearly half a second. He is 0.33 of a second faster than Alec Sledge of Mt. Vernon heading to state.

Johnson has always been a sprinter and is showing that strength by also having qualified for state in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and the 200-meter dash. Although he finished second in the 300 intermediates, Johnson's time of 40.26 seconds is fourth-best among those making it to Charleston. He is 0.27 of a second behind Cahokia's Keshawn Lyons, who has the fast time of 39.99 seconds.

The 200 meters, which is the event right after the 300 intermediates, sees Johnson sitting 20th among the qualifiers at 22.78 seconds.

“For me the biggest difference is the distance,”Johnson said of the two hurdle events. “The 110 is a short sprint while the 300 is almost an entire lap, and you add hurdles on top of that. The 300 wasn't really my strong suit, this is the first year I've really gotten serious about the 300.”

Helping Johnson “get serious” was the addition of Kodi Davis into the training regimen. Davis said he hadn't run hurdles since junior high but accepted the challenge poses by Christenson this year. What it has done is make both Davis and Johnson stronger competitors.

“We were having trouble getting competition for Dewayne, to push him to that next level,” Christenson said. “Those two are best of friends but they also talk more trash than anybody in the world. They feed off each other positively.

“When we took Kodi in there, that really motivated Dewayne. Then Kodi started trash-talking Dewayne and Dewayne was, 'oh, OK.'

“We needed Kodi to push Dewayne and that ignited him,” Christenson added. “That brought Kodi along. They're a great 1-2 punch because they push each other hard. We had to put the reins on and hold them back because they wanted to keep going, keep training. Kodi pushed Dewayne to that next level. At the same time, Dewayne pulled Kodi along.”

Davis just missed advancing to state in the 110 highs after placing fifth at the sectional. Four hurdlers advanced but Davis missed going by less than a quarter of a second. His time of 15.4 would have him among the top 10 seeds.

“He's a person I can compete with,” Johnson said of Davis.

For Johnson, this season is the culmination of a growing experience in his life.

“It made me more serious and not take things for granted,” Johnson said of the COVID campaigns. “Freshman year, I really didn't take it as seriously. My sophomore year, I was starting to get the hang of it but it was just for fun. It's still for fun, but now I'm serous about it, I can see a future in this.

“The mentality has changed a lot. My freshman year I was just kind of there. Now, I have a purpose. The goal is to run fast, run a PR every meet.”

At this point, that future includes competing at the University of Wisconsin-Osh Kosh, where he plans to continue hurdling while juggling the chemistry books.

“Chemistry makes sense to me, I understand the majority if it,” Johnson said. “I like to see what things are made of on an elemental scale.”

His influence in chemistry has been Jill Francis. Johnson said that Francis has challenged him in the classroom through questions being posed that have made him think more deeply. This has also helped with his development on the track.

“In chemistry, you need to set time aside and go over everything,” Johnson said. “That helps build the mindset you need for athletics. I can study what I did in hurdles the same way I can study what I did in chemistry.”

As for making the application at state, Johnson understands things will be a bit different running on the blue track of O'Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus opposed to running in the black track at Williamson Field.

“The environment is going to be different,” Johnson said. “Last year, state was just different because they didn't do prelims, they just did finals. This is my first experience of what an actual track meet is like.

“My main goal is obviously to medal, but I'm still sticking with just to PR. What I need to do is relax, that's the biggest thing.”