Here’s why Jennifer, James Crumbley argue they can’t get a fair trial in Oakland County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Mich. – Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter, have requested their trial be moved, arguing that they won’t receive fair treatment in Oakland County. In a motion filed Tuesday (May 24), the Crumbleys -- who are both facing four...

Amanda Burns
3d ago

no matter where they go or who is on the jury it will all turn out the same. this is international news. Oakland county got phone calls from ENGLAND!!!! where in the world could they go and expect a different outcome????

Nocap100%
3d ago

if they think it's one community that's impacted they are sadly mistaken the entire state was impacted, still shook. it doesn't matter where you go same outcome, PRISON

