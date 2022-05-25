ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Get Set For An Active Hurricane Season, NOAA Says: Here's What To Expect

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fwp30_0fphrHdg00

An active hurricane season is being predicted for 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced.

The hurricane seasons runs from Wednesday, June 1 to Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“As we reflect on another potentially busy hurricane season, past storms — such as Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the New York metro area ten years ago — remind us that the impact of one storm can be felt for years,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “Since Sandy, NOAA’s forecasting accuracy has continued to improve, allowing us to better predict the impacts of major hurricanes to lives and livelihoods.”

NOAA's forecast, released on Tuesday, May 24, calls for a likely range of:

  • 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher),
  • Six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher),
  • Three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5), with winds of 111 mph or higher).

For a graph showing the storm predictions, click on the second image above.

If the prediction proves accurate, 2022 will become the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

NOAA said the increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to several climate factors, including:

  • The ongoing La Niña that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season,
  • Warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea,
  • Weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon.

NOAA also released the list of names scheduled for tropical cyclones for the upcoming season. To view them, click on the third image above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Missing Woman, 33, Found Dead In Virginia

A 33-year-old reported missing was found dead in Virginia, authorities said.Kelley Muscara's body was found the morning of Saturday, May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, they said.Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances su…
STERLING, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Atlantic Ocean#Noaa#La Ni A#West African
click orlando

Full list of names for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the first tropical wave to come off the coast of Africa, even though it is more than three weeks until the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

NOAA confirms US headed for up to 21 named storms in another intense hurricane year

The Atlantic Ocean will likely see another above average hurricane season this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).This would be the seventh year in a row with a higher-than-average hurricane season, the agency notes.NOAA predicts there will be up to 21 named storms, where wind speeds over 63 kilometres per hour (39 miles per hour), with six to ten of them becoming hurricanes, where wind speeds reach over 199 kph (74 mph).Of those, they expect up to six storms to reach at least Category 3 status.The agency puts a 65 per cent chance of 2022...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters keeping a close eye on the tropics

AccuWeather meteorologists are continuing to closely watch areas over the waters in the western Caribbean and the south-central Gulf of Mexico for signs of tropical development and potential risk to lives and property in the region, including the United States. Satellite photos on Monday revealed gathering clouds over part of...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

NOAA Predicts Above-Normal 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Buckle up. This could be yet another heavy year for hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center released its 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast on Tuesday, predicting an above-average year for activity. If it holds true, that would make this the seventh consecutive year above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Up To 6 Major Atlantic Hurricanes Forecasted For 2022

Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are predicting above average hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year, NOAA’s website has revealed. NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 65 percent...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Through the Eye of a Hurricane: Weather Scientists Faces the Extreme as they Study Storms Up Close

Hurricane hunters go deep into storms to improve forecasts. Direct airplane observation helps forecasters better identify the storm's potential growth, structure, and consequences on land, while satellites in space are one of the critical ways of monitoring hurricanes. Models that project the storm's path and intensity are fed by their data combined with satellite observations.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy