Nestor Cortes walked off the mound in the ninth inning to a ripple of cheers at Tropicana Field, most of the applause from friends and family who’d made the drive from Miami. It was a touching moment — “It gave me goosebumps” Cortes said — but just think what the reception would’ve been like in the Bronx after yet another masterpiece from the Yankees’ smartest, craftiest and, oh yes, their best pitcher.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO