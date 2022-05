Austin-based P. Terry’s Burger Stand has opened a fourth San Antonio location, now serving up its burgers and hand-spun milkshakes on the city’s West Side. The new shop, located at near 1604 and Potranco, is now open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night eats. The new spot is the latest in a breakneck expansion by the company, which has already opened three new SA locations this year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO