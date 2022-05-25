Light Rain Across The Metro, Cool Temperatures Begin

Another soggy start to Wednesday.

In the morning, steady showers continue across much of the state.

The difference Wednesday morning is the rain is lighter.

Rain will continue off and on throughout the day, keeping highs in the 50s.

We will likely see a record cool day in Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday night, rain pushes east and we will dry out Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, clouds hold on and this will keep most of Oklahoma in the 60s.

Far west, will see sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Friday will be our first sunny day of the workweek with highs back into the 80s.

The Memorial Day weekend looks hot and windy.