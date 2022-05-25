First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/25 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be brighter with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 70. A few extra clouds spill in tonight, but it will remain quiet and comfortable with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will feature more clouds with perhaps some sprinkles/showers late in the afternoon and at night.

Looking Ahead: Friday gets off to a quiet start, but showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon and at night. This, of course, could complicate things on the roads with downpours and even some flooding not out of the question, especially west of the city. Outside of that, it will be a warmer and more humid day with highs in the 70s.

On Saturday we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/t'storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday's better, overall, with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs closer to 80.

Monday (Memorial Day) looks like the best of the bunch: mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.