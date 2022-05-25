ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/25 Wednesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

First Alert Weather: Picture perfect 02:34

Forecast: Today will be brighter with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 70. A few extra clouds spill in tonight, but it will remain quiet and comfortable with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will feature more clouds with perhaps some sprinkles/showers late in the afternoon and at night.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday gets off to a quiet start, but showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon and at night. This, of course, could complicate things on the roads with downpours and even some flooding not out of the question, especially west of the city. Outside of that, it will be a warmer and more humid day with highs in the 70s.

CBS2

On Saturday we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/t'storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday's better, overall, with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs closer to 80.

CBS2

Monday (Memorial Day) looks like the best of the bunch: mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.

