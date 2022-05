Shooting with Injuries – Thursday, May 26th, 2022, at around 1:29 A.M., Officers responded to Upstate Hospital for a shooting with injuries investigation. Upon arrival, Officers located a 32-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg. The victim arrived at Upstate Hospital by private transport and is expected to survive. The incident location was determined to be in the area of Salina Street and Beard Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.​​​​​​

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO