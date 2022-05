The county board voted to end its deal with Metro West, the county's ambulance service provider for more than 20 years. Washington County is ending its contract for ambulance services with Metro West, the company that has provided the region's medical response services since 1997, the county government announced Friday, May 27. Officials say that the contract was outdated and prevented the county from making needed updates to policies and ambulance services. "We want to ensure that our community members have access to the highest quality emergency response resources," said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington in the news...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO