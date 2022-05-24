ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Bill would require federal government to give up border wall materials

 5 days ago

A historic building in the southern district of Dubuque is looking at a renovation that will bring back its identity. 23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Alta Vista...

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Small Iowa convenience store disputes feds’ claim of food-assistance fraud

A small, eastern Iowa convenience store is going to court to fight allegations that suspicious transactions at the store are evidence of food-assistance fraud. Sam Foods, a 2,000-square foot store located in Davenport, was permanently barred in January from acting as a participating retailer in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. That decision, made […] The post Small Iowa convenience store disputes feds’ claim of food-assistance fraud appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

More details on Cedar Rapids casino proposal released

For the past 10 years, a married couple in Oxford has honored local deceased veterans with a handmade cross at their graves. This week is the planned arraignment for one of the men charged in the Taboo nightclub mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Two shot, one who later died, in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

State lowered charges against James Siegel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - James Siegel, a Cedar Rapids man, originally charged with first degree murder in a shooting death is now facing lesser charges. Siegel was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ty Casey. The incident happened more than 2 weeks ago. Police say Siegel admitted to shooting Casey twice at a home on Northwood drive northeast. A first degree murder conviction is life in prison without parole according to Iowa law.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

96-year-old Cedar Falls woman to be recognized for WWII civilian service

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman from Cedar Falls will be presented with the nation’s highest civilian honor on Memorial Day, according to officials. Hazel Swanson, 96, will be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal for her service as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol during World War II. Swanson served for a period of time in the patrol’s Cedar Falls squadron, ending in January 1945.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford couple honors local deceased veterans with handmade crosses, flags

Police in Waterloo are investigating an early morning shooting that killed one man and injured another. More details on Cedar Rapids casino proposal released. Backers of a revitalized casino proposal in Cedar Rapids have unveiled their plans for a multimillion-dollar facility. Local teacher advocating for more mental health programs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Decorah Police report black bear sighting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in northeast Iowa is reporting another bear sighting on Saturday. At around 11:33 a.m., the Decorah Police Department said, in a post on its Facebook page, that it was aware of reports of a black bear in the area of Trout Run Access Area. They said that it was seen crossing Iowa Highway 9 at a nearby quarry site.
DECORAH, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple counties still searching for poll workers

A senior prank that got out of hand damaged property at City High School in Iowa City. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental health solutions, the second amendment, and having a Republican challenger to his Senate seat.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Van pulls out in front of Johnson County Deputy overnight

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A fortunate outcome after a Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy crashed into a van. It happened just before 11:15pm at the intersection of Ely Road NE and 140th Street. Investigators say a van pulled out into the path of the deputy, causing the patrol car to crash into the van, causing the van to roll onto its side.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine Little League team raising funds for Texas victims

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage. Updated: 11 hours ago. A senior prank that got out of hand damaged...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino sentenced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years after being found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine on May 4th, 2022. Court documents say 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was on parole when he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on March 18, 2021. He had previously had more than two felony convictions before this trial.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Arraignment scheduled for one Taboo shooting suspect

For the past 10 years, a married couple in Oxford has honored local deceased veterans with a handmade cross at their graves. Police in Waterloo are investigating an early morning shooting that killed one man and injured another. More details on Cedar Rapids casino proposal released. Updated: 2 hours ago.
OXFORD, IA
KCRG.com

Police remind people to make a report if they see violent posts

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Police Department said it wants people to report social media posts to police if they believe it could lead to violence. This comes in light of the Uvalde shooting where 19 children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old shooter entered the building. The shooter had posted pictures of the weapons and ammunition on social media.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Officials Issue Bear Aware Alert

Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents to be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa DNR, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A DNR wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
DUBUQUE, IA

