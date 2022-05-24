Bill would require federal government to give up border wall materials

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years after being found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine on May 4th, 2022. Court documents say 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was on parole when he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on March 18, 2021. He had previously had more than two felony convictions before this trial.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO