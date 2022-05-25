James Wan says ideas from scrapped Aquaman spinoff could appear in another project

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

The Trench, Aquaman’s horror spinoff starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, may have sunk without a trace last year – but Aquaman director James Wan is open to some of those ideas finding a new lease of life elsewhere.

"I feel like everything I come up with, everything I do, if I come up with something that I don't end up using, that doesn't mean that I cannot be inspired to use that in a different way," Wan told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab).

It’s not clear whether that means Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom – due out on March 17, 2023 – or one of the horror maestro’s non-comic book projects, but it’s heartening to know fragments of the project could still live on in some form.

"That's my problem, is I come up with a lot of ideas and I have so many ideas just percolating, but obviously, I can't use all of them," Wan explained. "So I would say of all the different thoughts and ideas I've come up with, I end up using maybe 20-30% of them in my work, and so I do have a drawer full of ideas that could develop into something else."

The Trench, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) in 2019, was conceived as a "horror-tinged" take on the Trench, the creatures first seen in the original Aquaman movie. It was later cancelled in 2021.

