Warm temperatures and storms expected for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will climb into the low 80s Thursday, and a jump in humidity levels will make it feel more like summer.

Most of the day will be dry, but you’ll need to stay weather aware late day as a line of showers and possible strong storms moves through.

The latest timing brings the threat for storms as the evening commute is wrapping up, with several rounds of wet weather continuing through early Friday. Right now, the main threat with any storm is damaging winds, but frequent lighting and flooding are also possible.

An isolated tornado could also develop, but the greatest threat at this point is west of Pittsburgh in Ohio and West Virginia.

