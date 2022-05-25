ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey sees $24 million in marijuana sales, grants new licenses

By Mike Catalini
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. - One month into existence, New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market has done $24 million in sales. On Tuesday, regulators voted to grant...

Brooklyn Muse

New Jersey Invites Six New Weed Stores

Recreational Marijuana users in New Jersey will be able to make their purchases at six new establishments across the state in the coming weeks. The initial stores that opened in the state last month are owned by seven different medical dispensaries. These facilities are labeled alternative treatment centers and include Verano (which uses the Zen Leaf banner), Curaleaf, GTI (which uses the RISE banner), Ascend, Columbia Care, TerrAscend, and Acreage. The initial dozen stores now in operation can be found in Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Maplewood, Rochelle Park, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Williamstown, Egg Harbor, Vineland, and Deptford. Within these 12 stores, there have been over 212,000 transactions. These establishments have generated over 24 million in sales that have been reported within this short period of time.
