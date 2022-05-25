New Jersey sees $24 million in marijuana sales, grants new licenses

TRENTON – A dozen dispensaries sold more than $24 million in recreational marijuana to adults in the first month such purchases were legal, according to Cannabis Regulatory Commission data. Legal adult-use sales began on April 21, with nearly $1.9 million in sales the first day. But that opening-day surge...
After a decade of massive expansion in New Jersey, Amazon is seeking to reduce its warehouse footprint in the state as part of a larger plan to sublease at least 10 million square feet nationally, according to reports. “Subleasing is a very common real estate practice,” Amazon spokeswoman Alisa Carroll...
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six new legal weed stores will open soon in New Jersey, adding to the dozen sites that launched the state’s emerging multi-billion industry last month.
Wednesday we opened the phone lines to people who had problems with E-ZPass. What we found during the course of the hour-long conversation was that the problem is more prevalent in New Jersey than in other places. People claiming to get their E-ZPass from Delaware or Pennsylvania said it was...
With Memorial Day upon us, the coming weeks will be New Jersey’s first big test on whether its brand-new legal weed industry will have enough marijuana to meet what experts predict will be a big summertime demand. Carlos Hernandez, a valet at the Shore, can already see the crowds...
Recreational Marijuana users in New Jersey will be able to make their purchases at six new establishments across the state in the coming weeks. The initial stores that opened in the state last month are owned by seven different medical dispensaries. These facilities are labeled alternative treatment centers and include Verano (which uses the Zen Leaf banner), Curaleaf, GTI (which uses the RISE banner), Ascend, Columbia Care, TerrAscend, and Acreage. The initial dozen stores now in operation can be found in Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Maplewood, Rochelle Park, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Williamstown, Egg Harbor, Vineland, and Deptford. Within these 12 stores, there have been over 212,000 transactions. These establishments have generated over 24 million in sales that have been reported within this short period of time.
TRENTON – Legal sales of recreational marijuana are expanding to an additional six medical dispensaries in New Jersey over the coming weeks, including one opening today after a five-week delay. The Curaleaf dispensary in Edgewater Park was supposed to open when sales debuted April 21 but needed to make...
If you need gas before heading down the shore, fill up before you get on the Garden State Parkway or New Jersey Turnpike. Average gas prices have stabilized, and dropped a bit in New Jersey, to an average of $4.75 per gallon for regular, according to AAA, but you will pay much more than that on the state's toll roads.
Hand with moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Want more cash in your pocket? Of course you do. And the great news is that will be receiving $250 per child from the state of Connecticut starting on June 1st. Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. This rebate comes from the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have halted their sharp rise just in time for the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend, and analysts say the record-high prices aren’t expected to keep travelers from taking to the road. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas...
Prices are rising almost everywhere, so it's sure to be welcome news that at least something is getting cheaper this summer. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just announced that all state parks, beaches, forests, and recreational areas will waive entry fees all summer. Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, all visitors will be able to enter each of these areas without paying a dime. Anyone who has already purchased an annual state park pass will have it refunded.
The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday awarded $99 million to 56 public housing authorities in New Jersey. The federal funding is for making capital investments in public housing properties. It can be used to renovate and modernize existing buildings. But also to complete large-scale improvements such...
Right now in New Jersey if the frame that surrounds the license plate on your car covers any part of any lettering on the plate it’s technically illegal and you can get a $100 ticket, even if the letters and numbers on the plate are still clearly visible. The...
If you love the creepy, strange, intriguing, haunted, or just odd places in America then this is a location you need to put on your must-visit list. For me, it is right up there with the Winchester Mystery House in California. I don't know if it's haunted, but it is the strangest home I have ever been in.
The countdown's on to the unofficial kick off to summer, Memorial Day Weekend, and New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, just gave us some really great news. Murphy announced this afternoon on Instagram that starting this weekend, admission will be FREE, all summer long, at all state parks, forests, and recreational areas. Woo hoo. That's great news.
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced $177 million in grants to New Jersey for Community Planning and Development activities, ranging from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes. These grants are part of...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Medical researchers are increasingly looking into cannabis as a treatment option for some mental health conditions. The research comes as attitudes toward cannabis among doctors, patients and lawmakers are evolving. Pennsylvania created a medical marijuana program in 2016. State Sen. Mike Regan (R-York/Cumberland) came from a...
DOVER, Del. - House leaders in Delaware have chastised a fellow Democrat who suggested that Delawareans who don’t support mask wearing amid an increase in COVID-19 cases but do support gun rights should kill themselves with their guns. But House leaders gave no indication Friday that they want to...
Comments / 3