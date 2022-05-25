Comebacks? Contact hitting? No brutal blunders? Why the Mets aren’t just good, they’re entertaining

It is not just that the Mets are eight games up in the division. It is not just that they are 13 games over .500 after a 2021 season in which they had peaked at 11 games over. It is not just that they are finding ways to weather injuries to three-fifths of their starting rotation and have not received one inning from Jacob deGrom this season.

They are winning – usually, at least – in the most entertaining ways possible. And even when they lose – like the insane, seesaw 13-12 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night – they never quit, and they fall in fascinating fashion.

To fully contextualize how satisfying the first nearly seven weeks of the season have been in Queens, let’s take stock of how the Mets have been winning and how they have not been losing. It’s impossible to quantify how fun a team is, but if Statcast developed a FUN index, the guess here is the Mets would be the major league leaders because of their style of play.

First, let’s characterize what makes a team fun by judging decibel levels of applause at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium. Fans like to see their teams record hits, make contact, mount rallies and play clean defense, right?

And judging by the miles per hour in which remotes are thrown across the room, fans hate to see their team cough up late leads. All losses are not created equal, and a game that you have mentally decided is a victory because your team is leading in the ninth inning that becomes a defeat is a particularly painful gut punch.

Perhaps last night’s game qualifies. Edwin Diaz blew a one-run lead in the ninth. But it was a game most Mets fans already had accepted as a loss, anyway, around the time they fell behind, 8-2.

The 2022 Mets are doing a lot of things that prompt fans to cheer and not doing much that prompts fans to throw remotes.

The Mets entered the ninth inning on May 5 against the Phillies down by six runs, but left with a one-run lead they held for a most improbable win. AP

They play a brand of exciting baseball that is rarely seen in today’s game. Entering Tuesday, their batters had struck out 19.8 percent of the time , which was the third-lowest rate in the game. Just like losses, outs are not created equal in terms of entertainment. When Jeff McNeil had swung at a pitch, he made contact 87.7 percent of the time, which ranked sixth in the majors.

Avoiding strikeouts and making contact gives the team a chance, as the Giants can tell you after they watched Mets batters stitch together nine – nine! – hits in the eighth inning last night to scoring seven runs in the frame. Three of those hits were infield singles, Mets batters regularly busting out of the batter’s box.

Unfortunately for the Mets, the Giants were just as relentless and climbed back into the game. It was a throwback, blow-for-blow contest. In so many ways, the Mets have been a throwback team, and they are enjoying a throwback season in a throwback category.

Their .263 batting average is the best in baseball. Chicks dig the long ball, but everyone digs the art of stacking hits together. You cheer once for a homer, but three times for three consecutive batted balls that find holes. The Yankees lead the majors with 63 homers this season, which is a different kind of satisfying. The Mets are 20th with 38. Their runs should come with extra style points.

And the runs have come at opportune times. The Mets dug a quick 1-0 hole in the bottom of the first Tuesday in San Francisco then responded in the top of the second with a run. The Giants knocked around Chris Bassitt to open an 8-2 advantage. But the Mets answered with a two-run shot by Francisco Lindor in the seventh before the barrage of hits in the eighth. The Mets seem to play their best baseball immediately after they play their worst baseball.

Jeff McNeil exemplifies the Mets’ productive high-contact tendencies in 2022. Robert Sabo

Their offense has produced a .732 OPS that is the fourth-best in the majors. But when the Mets are trailing, their combined OPS spikes to .807 , which is second in those situations. When the team is trailing, Mets batters are hitting a combined .301, easily the best mark in the majors. A year ago in those situations, Mets batters hit .230. Being “clutch” is difficult to quantify, but with nine come-from-behind victories, these Mets appear to have the gene.

And not just with their bats. The Mets made 95 errors last season, the eighth-most in baseball, which means they made their fans let out curses under their breath the eighth-most times in baseball. Fundamentally unsound teams are frustrating to watch.

This season, the Mets have made 17 errors, tied for the second-fewest in the game. In every way, their act has been cleaned up. They may lose games, but until Tuesday, they didn’t lose in ways that make fans squirm.

Fans squirm when their team drops a nail-biter. The Mets are 3-0 in extra-inning games.

Fans squirm when their team blows an advantage. The Mets — who entered the ninth tied yesterday — remain 26-0 when leading after eight innings.

Hard-fought, comeback victories — the kind that were not supposed to happen — are the ones you remember. Games like the May 5 stunner over the Phillies , when the Mets scored seven in the ninth inning; games like the April 25 stunner over the Cardinals , when the Mets erupted for a five-run rally to steal a game.

Pete Alonso moshes with his Mets teammates after hitting a 10th-inning walkoff home run on May 19. USA TODAY Sports

Devastating losses, in which a ninth-inning edge evaporates, also are the kind you remember, the kind that were not supposed to happen. Was last night’s the only one that springs to mind?

There still is so much unknown about the 2022 Mets, whose pace has slowed down a bit and whose injuries have picked up. But the Mets, who don’t even have the best record in their own city, have been the most fun team to root for in the majors.

There will be another game at the Garden. There will be a Game 6, at least.

The Rangers assured as much with an impressive 4-1 win over the Hurricanes to even the second-round series at two games apiece.

Midseason acquisition Andrew Copp helped the Rangers knot the series with the Hurricanes at 2-2 with a goal and two assists. Corey Sipkin

The way the Rangers defended home ice must have made Chris Drury happy. Their first goal came from the stick of Frank Vatrano, whom the Rangers acquired from the Panthers for a fourth-round pick in March. Andrew Copp, brought aboard from the Jets at the deadline, tallied a goal and two assists. Mika Zibanejad, whom Drury awarded an eight-year, $68 million deal in October, scored, as did Adam Fox, who agreed to a seven-year contract extension in November.

A great night for the Rangers and their general manager.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points in a Game 4 win by the Celtics over the Heat that was all but over by halftime. USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a review of the Heat-Celtics series with Game 5 set for tonight:

Game 1: Heat win by 11 in a game they had led by 20

Game 2: Celtics win by 25

Game 3: Heat win by 6 in a game they had led by 26

Game 4: Celtics win by 20

A series knotted through four games has not yet seen a wire-to-wire quality game. There have been injuries and adjustments that have helped turn momentum, but can a series be great without a single great game?

Since Game 1 — in which a monstrous third quarter from the Heat became the difference — the outcome each night has been known quickly. Boston led by 11 at the end of the first quarter in Game 2, the Heat led by 21 in Game 3’s first quarter and the Celtics grabbed an 18-point lead in Game 4’s first quarter.

The series has been fascinating, but also bizarre.