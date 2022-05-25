ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney Will Never Shy Away From Anyone

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
AllClemson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzE5g_0fphncYJ00

Dabo Swinney has seen it all and for him, the rise to glory is not because anything was given to the Tigers—in fact, they just went out and earned it.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Early in his head coaching tenure, Dabo Swinney laid out his belief to then-Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips that the Tigers needed to add tough non-conference challenges on top of their tests in ACC play to serve as a foundation for the program’s growth.

From the early 2000’s when the league was dominated by the Florida State Seminoles to the Tigers' climb to the top of the league beginning in 2015, Swinney has seen it all and for him, the rise to glory is not because of anything was given to the Tigers—in fact, they just went out and earned it.

“Just earned it on the field. Really that simple,” Swinney said. “I think we've got great coaches, great recruiting, great development of players. All you've got to do is look at the NFL Draft, and I think we're second maybe in draft picks over the last, I don't know, eight, nine years or whatever, and I don't think it's even close. Good recruiting, good development of players, and a lot of great coaching in this conference. But then stepping out and earning it on the field.

“You've got to go beat people, and I think that rhetoric has changed. When I got the job nine years ago, you're exactly right, that's where we were, and we earned that, too. We didn't beat anybody. And so I used to tell people all the time, I'd be like, guys, let's just shut up -- we've got to play people and you've got to beat people, then the story will change, and that's what's happened.”

Swinney never doubted that the Clemson Tigers could be one of the top programs year-in and year-out in the world of college football.

However, when he took the job in 2009, there was an understanding that the Tigers were a long way away from achieving that goal.

"Yeah, I mean, to be honest with you, when I got the job in '09, I felt like at Clemson, we could build a program that could compete at the highest level. We were a long way away from that. That's for sure," Swinney said. "But I felt like we had a few pieces in place, and we just needed to build an infrastructure, we needed to modernize our program in every sense of the word, from staff to our recruiting to our facilities, the way the administration thought. You name it.

"Because we were competitive, so I felt like at the very beginning that we could be a team."

But the infrastructure, facilities and administration were only part of the equation for Swinney, the other part being the Tigers' schedule.

Swinney felt like if the Tigers were going to work their way back into the national conversation of being one of the top programs, the Tigers needed to up their game--which is exactly what they did.

"I felt like we needed to play a tough schedule, and that was one of my first meetings with Terry Don Phillips was hey, we play a tough schedule in our league, but if we're going to build a great program, the only way I can prepare the team is -- and listen, you can't be afraid to fail, all right," Swinney said. "There's going to be some failure. But that's a part of your growth. That's a part of development. That's the only way that I'm going to be able to teach these guys what it takes."

But even with a commitment to strong scheduling, the Tigers have experienced more success than failure.

On a year-by-year basis, Clemson has finished the season atop the country in wins against Power Five opponents four times since the institution of the College Football Playoff in 2014, including four of the last seven years. That includes 13 wins against Power Five opponents in 2018, the first team ever to reach that figure.The Tigers also have the second-highest winning percentage (87.4) in that time frame.

"So from day one, we've played Georgia, played Auburn four times," Swinney said. "We've played Texas A&M, Notre Dame, LSU, we've played a lot of people in and outside of our conference that allowed us to compete and developed the program to where we could match up and have the type of postseason success that we've had over the past five or six years."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Son Of Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Basketball Commitment

The son of former Alabama quarterback John David Phillips has announced his college commitment decision. Cade Phillips didn't chose the Crimson Tide. In fact, he didn't even chose game of football. The four-star forward announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program on Thursday. Heading into his senior season...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s signing status with Raiders after ‘positive’ workout

Colin Kaepernick impressed the Las Vegas Raiders in his offseason workout. His first step back in returning to the NFL was a small one but was still important. Although Kaepernick did well in the workout, he still has yet to make it back to the NFL. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, no deal is imminent from the Raiders. With Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens already occupying the Raiders quarterback spots on the depth chart, there is no clear spot for Kap. Still, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, he still has enough left in the tank to make it back.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Texas Longhorns legend Ricky Williams changes his name, His New name is….

Ricky Williams was an interesting player. I remember there were stories of him walking around with his helmet on everywhere he went. The former Texas Longhorns legend and NFL standout is no longer Ricky Williams. He has changed his legal name. His new name is Errick Miron. Miron played at...
NFL
On3.com

Former Kentucky head coach Hal Mumme arrested at Lexington hotel

Hal Mumme, a former Kentucky football head coach, was arrested at a hotel in Lexington Friday morning, according to WKYT-TV. Mumme is facing charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to WKYT. He was arrested at the Hyatt in Lexington and “got physical” during the arrest after being asked to leave the building and refusing to leave. WKYT added he’s due in court Friday afternoon.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart announcement

The University of Georgia is set to extend the contract of head coach Kirby Smart. Smart led UGA to their first football national championship in over 40 years when they defeated Alabama back in January. “It’s just going through the process, taking your time,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks Thursday....
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson Tigers#Nfl Draft#American Football#Acc#The Nfl Draft
The Spun

Former Nebraska Football Player Joins Huskers Staff

Nebraska football welcomed one of its own back to Lincoln this week with the hiring of Keith Williams. Williams, who played offensive line for the Huskers from 2006-10, has joined the support staff as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was previously the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Viral SEC Baseball Fan

Of all the college sports rivalries, few are as big year-round as Alabama vs. Auburn. But one fan took that to a new level during a recent SEC baseball game. During Alabama's SEC Baseball Tournament game against Arkansas, ESPN interviewed a fan named Jeff who was wearing Tennessee Volunteers gear. The interviewer had learned that Jeff was actually an Auburn fan and asked him why he was wearing Tennessee gear.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy