Prosecutors are set to seek the death penalty against Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother who was charged with killing two of her children and her husband’s former wife. As CBS News reports, prosecuting attorneys announced their intentions to pursue the death penalty if she is convicted when her trial starts later this year. They argued that she’ll qualify for capital punishment due to the nature of her crimes, which they described as depraved and motivated by financial gain. She has showed an “utter disregard for human life” according to prosecutors, who added that she also “has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO