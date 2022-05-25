ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers to Hire Andy Weidl as Assistant GM

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring Andy Weidl back to where he started.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to announce their next general manager and assistant GM, keeping both positions close to home. According to multiple reports, the team will name Omar Khan as GM and Andy Weidl assistant.

Weidl is currently the Philadelphia Eagles' vice president of player personnel. He started his career in Pittsburgh as a player personnel assistant in 1998. During his time with the Steelers, he worked under Tom Donahue and Bill Nunn. Since then, he's spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before joining the Eagles in 2016.

Khan, the Steelers' current vice president of football and administrative operations, has been with the Steelers since 2001, handling contract negotiations and salary cap management since 2016.

Both were part of the six second-round interviews the Steelers brought in for the job. Pittsburgh originally interviewed 16 candidates to replace Kevin Colbert following his retirement.

