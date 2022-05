CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a pickup involved in a Thursday crash off West F Street has been charged with DWUI, Casper police report. Dirt and debris littered the trail of the pickup, which came to rest against the concrete bottom of a light pole in the 300 block of West F Street shortly after 4 p.m. Casper Fire-EMS responded to the scene, and reported that one person was in the truck and one person was outside it. The dirt tire tracks showed that the truck crossed the Platte River Trail before striking the pole.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO