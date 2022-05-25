Old friend

Community Resource Council board members gathered Wednesday, May 25 at the Woodchucks’ pile in Boothbay to meet with Woodchuck members and tour the site. The Woodchucks, a program of CRC, are a group of hard-working volunteers that meet Tuesdays and Saturdays to cut, split, and stack wood donated by contractors and residents alike. In turn, this wood is delivered to Boothbay region residents in need to stay warm throughout the winter. CRC and the Woodchucks are so grateful to everyone who contributes to keeping this much-needed program running, including the towns, Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club, Bay View Lodge, Boothbay Region Lions Club, and countless community members who have donated, including their time and materials.
