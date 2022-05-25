ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old friend

By Robert Mitchell
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome weeks things fall out of my head more easily. This past week has been complicated by some losses of old friends. It’s difficult enough for me to come up with weekly adventures, but this time around I just had to throw in the towel and punt. So, as a fall...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

‘Wiscasset Homes on Tour’ brings back beloved tradition

Wiscasset Creative Alliance announces its first ever “Wiscasset Homes on Tour” on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour will feature a selection of beautiful and historic locations including an early 19th century village home once owned by a wealthy ship captain and another stately home built by a Civil War veteran.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset, Waterville metal sculptures share maker

On a recent Saturday, Mrs. Di Vece and I made a trip to Waterville, specifically so she could buy yarn and knitting patterns at the Yardgoods Center which is downtown on the concourse. If you watch MeTV then you’ve probably seen their television commercials introduced by the store’s owner who can usually be found in the store behind the register.
WATERVILLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Raffle for Turner Farm Barn Supper

Reservations for a dinner at the historic Turner Farm on North Haven Island are as rare as hen’s teeth these days — and a reservation combined with a round-trip ticket on Captain John Morin’s Equinox transit service out of Rockland are even more difficult to obtain. But the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has assembled their sixth annual “Treat for Two” raffle package with a reservation date of Thursday, Aug. 11 and is inviting the general public to purchase a chance to win this spectacular Maine excursion and organic farm-to-table meal. The winning ticket will be drawn during the LCDC’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7. The winners will be notified that evening.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Damariscove Island trip gives BRHS students hands-on history lesson

At 8 a.m. on a cool and foggy May morning, a small but dedicated group of Boothbay Region High School (BRHS) students along with their teachers met up with Boothbay Region Land Trust (BRLT) staff at Pier 8 to board the Miss Boothbay. The class was bound for Damariscove Island, one of BRLT’s most iconic island preserves and a notable historic landmark to boot. The group was visiting the island as part of their “Historical Inquiry & Field Research” class, co-taught by Nick Scott and Chip Schwehm. Scott describes the course as an experiential learning class with a focus on local history. Students regularly get out of the classroom to explore local landmarks and learn through hands-on visits and independent projects focused on the region’s past. Prior field trips included visits to Fort Edgecomb, Maine Maritime Museum, as well as other land trust preserves like Ovens Mouth. For their final project, students will research an independently selected topic based on their studies and create a museum-quality display piece with the support of Schwehm, who works with students in the shop to design and execute their creations.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Opening reception for Maine Art Gallery juried members show June 4

The Maine Art Gallery’s second show of the season, the Juried Members Show, opens Saturday, June 4 with a reception beginning at 4 p.m. Singer/songwriter Jud Caswell will be on hand to provide music until 7. The wide ranging exhibit continues through June 25, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

DiMauro sculpture added to Sculpture Boothbay trail

“Voyage,” a stone sculpture by Joseph DiMauro of East Boothbay, became a new addition on the Sculpture Boothbay trail May 5. The work, composed of Englishman’s Bay and Oak Hill (base) granite, was installed at Ocean Point Inn in East Boothbay. DiMauro has long been fascinated by the...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine REALTORS host a statewide collection drive

The Maine Association of REALTORS will host a statewide Diaper Product Collection Drive to give back to our local communities. From June 6 to June 8, over 50 real estate companies from York to Machias will open their doors as drop-off locations for diaper or diaper-related product collection. With rising costs, the demand for these essential products has only grown, and the need is widespread.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Open House at Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House

Celebrate the start of summer at Historic New England’s annual Open House at Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House in Wiscasset on Saturday, June 4. Free guided tours will be given at each house on the half hour, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m. Castle Tucker is at 2 Lee St. and Nickels-Sortwell House is at 121 Main St.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Marie D. Spofford

Marie DeCosta Spofford, 89, of Boothbay, passed away at Miles Memorial Hospital, May 23, 2022. She was born in South Paris, Maine in 1932, to Edward William Sr. and Esther Lillian (Pratt) DeCosta of Boothbay. She attended elementary school at Boothbay Center, and High School at Boothbay Harbor High, in...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

BRTV to broadcast veterans tribute slideshow May 28-30

The Boothbay Region Memorial Day slide presentation, as put together by veteran Jim Singer of Southport, is a compilation of 578 individual slides honoring Boothbay region veterans who have died since 2010. These remarkable women and men have been associated in some way (born, grew up, lived here full-time or summer, worked here, or have some other connection) with Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor or Edgecomb. All photos and information came from public sources, with many from the Boothbay Register, Sarah Sherman McGrail's books, and Facebook.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Checking in on the Woodchucks

Community Resource Council board members gathered Wednesday, May 25 at the Woodchucks’ pile in Boothbay to meet with Woodchuck members and tour the site. The Woodchucks, a program of CRC, are a group of hard-working volunteers that meet Tuesdays and Saturdays to cut, split, and stack wood donated by contractors and residents alike. In turn, this wood is delivered to Boothbay region residents in need to stay warm throughout the winter. CRC and the Woodchucks are so grateful to everyone who contributes to keeping this much-needed program running, including the towns, Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club, Bay View Lodge, Boothbay Region Lions Club, and countless community members who have donated, including their time and materials.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

BEC gets second opinion report, population study

Lavallee Brensinger architects presented an updated concept and population study and second party existing conditions report overviews May 25. The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District Building Exploratory Committee has been waiting for the study and reports before pushing further ahead with building design elements. The population study, carried out by...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Society
boothbayregister.com

Terry Arford, boat captain

On the anniversary of the 60th year celebrating Windjammers Days and maritime history, we pay homage to our founder, Captain Marion Dash for her contribution as a female role model in our maritime community. It is her legacy that has inspired the Friends of Windjammer Days to celebrate the women who are working on the waterfront today who in turn inspire young girls and future maritime generations to come.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

May 28 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Health Center launches virtual auction June 1-11

To top off its $50,000 Matching Grant fundraising campaign, the Boothbay Region Health Center is holding a virtual auction. The HealthySummerinBB mobile and online auction kicks off at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 and runs through 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Featured auction items include:. A private tour of Bigelow...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bobby Reed inducted into Maine Country Music Hall of Fame

For the past 50-plus years, Bobby Reed of Boothbay has sung and played country music on his guitar. On Sunday, May 15, that dedication and love of the craft culminated in him being inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. He is the first musician from this area to be inducted in the Hall of Fame.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Felicia Abbott

Felicia Jean Abbott, 59, passed away at Maine Medical Center on May 23, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on May 2, 1963 in Boothbay Harbor to Fred A. Abbott and Mary Lee (Hodgdon) Abbott. Felicia grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. She...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Highly anticipated Coastal 200 returns to Wiscasset Speedway

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and that can only mean one thing - the Coastal 200 is returning to Wiscasset Speedway! The highly anticipated Coastal 200 is not only the first major event of the season at Wiscasset, but it’s also a part 2 of a fun-filled weekend at the track. It all kicks off on Saturday with the annual Coastal Cruse-In & Fun Day, presented by Bozzutto’s Inc. to benefit the Special Olympics. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a cruise-in car show sponsored by Four Season Synthetic, a cornhole tournament sponsored by Wicked Cornhole, live music brought to you by the Allen Foster Band and Don Boudreau, good food and lots of fun for the whole family! The event will be held on the track and the infield with just $5 admission. There will also be awards handed out for both the car show and the cornhole tournament. Complete event and sponsor information can be found on the Wiscasset Speedway website: http://www.wiscassetspeedway.com.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

River Road work in Boothbay next month

The Maine Department of Transportation will be making improvements on River Road in Boothbay next month. The specific project area is about a half-mile north of the intersection of River Road and Route 27. Crews will be replacing culverts, widening the shoulder, and replacing the guardrail. This work will require...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County women elected to United Way’s board

At United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s annual meeting, Board members who were elected or re-elected included Marcia Benner of Waldoboro, vice president for Human Resources at First National Bank of Damariscotta, and Carol Dexter of Edgecomb, a retired math teacher from Lincoln Academy. Benner was re-elected to a second term; she has led United Way’s Success By 6 early childhood council. Also elected or re-elected were Louisa Edgerton of Now You’re Cooking in Bath and Scott Zamer of Bath Iron Works.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

