The University of Notre Dame has promoted Heather Christophersen to vice president for human resources and Anne Griffith to vice president for university enterprises and events. Christophersen most recently was associate vice president for advancement services and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Griffith most recently was assistant vice president for university enterprises and events and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and an MBA from Loyola University.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO