Senate Democrats Block Judicial Commission Nominees

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Democrats have blocked the confirmation of the four Iowans Republican Governor Kim Reynolds selected to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission. Democrat Senator Nate Boulton (BOHL-tun), says according to state law, political affiliation isn’t to be considered, but all of the governor’s nominees to the commission have been either Republicans and independents. He says Republicans are not content to control the legislature and governor’s office — but also want to control the judicial branch. Senator Brad Zaun (ZAHN) of Urbandale is one of 32 Republicans and Zaun says he’s looking forward to the day when Republicans have the 34 votes it takes for confirmation of all the governor’s nominees.