ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Senate Democrats Block Judicial Commission Nominees

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSuyT_0fphlfGu00

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Democrats have blocked the confirmation of the four Iowans Republican Governor Kim Reynolds selected to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission. Democrat Senator Nate Boulton (BOHL-tun), says according to state law, political affiliation isn’t to be considered, but all of the governor’s nominees to the commission have been either Republicans and independents. He says Republicans are not content to control the legislature and governor’s office — but also want to control the judicial branch. Senator Brad Zaun (ZAHN) of Urbandale is one of 32 Republicans and Zaun says he’s looking forward to the day when Republicans have the 34 votes it takes for confirmation of all the governor’s nominees.

Comments / 0

Related
Chariton Leader

Iowa Senate District 5 comes down to GOP primary

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Less than six months after winning a special election to fill a vacant seat in Iowa Senate District 1, State Sen. Dave Rowley, R-Spirit Lake, faces a primary opponent in a different district. In the June 7 GOP primary, Rowley, a musician and insurance agent, is...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Three candidates are in the race for Iowa Secretary of State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the race for Iowa Secretary of State. As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage, we're letting you hear from the candidates. Democrats Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker are battling it out in the primary next month to see who makes it the November general election ballot.
IOWA STATE
q957.com

Iowa legislature ends session in a stalemate

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Private school funding in Iowa has reached a stalemate. Iowa lawmakers ended their legislative session, about five weeks behind schedule because of a dispute over education spending. The Senate and House adjourned early Wednesday without reaching agreement on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to divert...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Taking a look at NRA donations among Iowa's congressional delegation

WASHINGTON — In the days since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, many have taken their outrage over the tragedy to social media. Some posts criticize the amount of campaign donations Iowa lawmakers have accepted from the National Rifle Association (NRA). Many of those posts cite a list...
IOWA STATE
kxel.com

Iowa Politics with Jeff Stein — Thu. May 26, 2022

Gov. Kim Reynolds is running for re-election this year, and not long ago was at a campaign event. As she spoke to the party faithful, she also gave a shout out to a couple of Republicans running for statewide offices that are currently held by Democrats. She noted that she really needed a Republican attorney general, and said she wanted a Republican state auditor so she didn’t have to worry about getting sued all the time…or words to that effect.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Boulton
Person
Kim Reynolds
Western Iowa Today

Bill On Pharmacy Managers Pared Back By Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — The last bill to clear the legislature this year gives Iowa’s insurance commissioner authority to collect more data about companies called pharmacy benefit managers. Critics say P-B-Ms are driving small-town pharmacies out of business, while the industry says P-B-Ms are helping to control prescription drug costs. The Iowa House unanimously voted for a series of safeguards for pharmacies and consumers two months ago — and this week the Senate voted to scale some of that back. Republican Senator Mike Klimesh (KLEH-mish) of Spillville says the bulk of what’s left in the bill is a regulatory framework giving the insurance commissioner more latitude for rulemaking, to start to gather additional information.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Comments On School Security

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says banning semi-automatic weapons like the one used in the Texas school shooting isn’t the cure for mass shootings. She says you can’t focus on one thing and then there’s a false sense of security that everyone’s going to be safe. She says we all have to be vigilant in our response looking for ways to keep kids and people safe. Reynolds says the School Safety Bureau is submitting applications for federal grants and is coordinating state agency efforts to plan for and respond to threats in Iowa schools.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Legislature Wraps Up Session

(Des Moines, IA) — The 2022 Iowa legislative session that went weeks into overtime ended just after midnight today (Wednesday). Republicans hold a majority of seats in the Iowa House and Senate and, along with Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, they agreed to shrink the state’s income tax down to one rate of just under four percent by 2026. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley says the tax plan is the crown jewel of 2022. Lawmakers approved a nearly eight-point-three BILLION dollar state budget. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, a Democrat from Des Moines, says the budget missed the mark in addressing the state’s child care shortage and the shortage of affordable housing.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Gov. Kim Reynolds Orders Flags Lowered To Half-Staff On Monday And Tuesday

Statewide Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday in honor of Memorial Day and directed that the National League of Families POW/MIA flag also be flown on Capitol grounds for the entire day. Governor Reynolds has also ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 31st, to honor Larry Spencer of West Des Moines, a former prisoner of war in North Vietnam, and Jack Breedlove of Cedar Rapids who was killed while serving at Pearl Harbor during World War II.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Judicial Branch#Republicans#Legislature#Iowans
Western Iowa Today

Ernst Presses Vilsack on Fertilizer Costs, Supply Chain Challenges, and Admin’s Expansive 30×30 Conservation Scheme

(Washington D.C) Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst appearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday, questioned U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. The Senator from Red Oak addressed fertilizer costs and how supply chain challenges impact the ag community. Ernst asked Ag Secretary Vilsack what actions to lower input prices...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Courts stymie abortion bans in Iowa, other GOP-led states

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Supreme Court decision is holding back the state’s solidly Republican Legislature and governor from banning abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Iowa is among GOP-controlled states that would be expected to ban abortion, except for state high court decisions recognizing the right under the state constitutions. The issue is most immediate in Iowa, where a court now dominated by Republican appointees is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to uphold the ruling, decided just four years ago. The Iowa case highlights the inevitable confrontation between new abortion bans being prepared in anticipation of Roe’s reversal and state constitutions.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Bill Creates New Hunting Season With AR-15s To Protect Corn

Another bill is being sent to the governor that would change up the hunting season in Iowa. A new January hunting season for deer antlerless deer is waiting for approval from Governor Kim Reynolds. During this season, hunters will also be able to use semi-automatic rifles. According to U.S. News,...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
radiokmzn.com

NO MORATORIUM ON LAND SEIZURES IN IOWA FOR CARBON PIPELINES

RADIO IOWA – A temporary moratorium on the use of eminent domain to seize property along carbon pipeline routes passed the House in March, but it was never considered in the Iowa Senate. The plan would have prevented pipeline developers from filing an application with the Iowa Utilities Board...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy