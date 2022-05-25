Shifting first and last frost dates impacting local agriculture

This commercial listing is new to the market. It was listed on May 26th 2022 with a list price $499,000. The 35 acres is mostly tillable fields. 29 acres will transfer in Current Use. WW Permit in place for a 5 bedroom house. The system is permitted and not installed. The 2 year old metal building has a footprint of 7,200 sq’ with 20′ high side walls for the possibility of adding mezzanines or a second story. The building has heat and power and is not insulated. The building looks like new. There is an 12’X28′ outbuilding that looks like an adorable Tiny House. The Tiny House is not finished on the inside. There is a hoop house next to the Tiny House. The ponds are beautiful and hold ducks. The 35 acres has direct access to VT Route 118. This property has tremendous views. 48 Miles to Burlington Airport 15 Miles to Morrisville 30 miles to Stowe.

EDEN, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO