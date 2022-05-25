ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Shifting first and last frost dates impacting local agriculture

By Lauren Granada
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLISTON, Vt. — With growing season just around the corner, local farmers say planting season has begun earlier throughout the years. According to the U.S. Environmental protection agency, over the last 30 years, growing season has...

The Valley Reporter

The mystery of Waitsfield’s Lot 42

The Waitsfield Conservation Commission has been grappling for quite a while with the issue of a parcel of land, Lot 42 -- a large land-locked parcel of land near the summit of Scrag Mountain with undetermined ownership and which was not part of the town’s grand list for many years.
WAITSFIELD, VT
The Valley Reporter

Faces of the housing crisis -- restaurant owners impacted too

Two local restaurants are not opening their doors this summer, Worthy Burger Too and Sage. Jason Merrill, owner of Worthy Burger Too, opened the Waitsfield restaurant in 2018 to join two other Worthy Burger restaurants, one in South Royalton and one in Woodstock. Reached via email about the decision to close, Merrill confirmed that the restaurant was closed but declined to offer further comments.
WAITSFIELD, VT
compassvermont.com

Sardines No More! BTV Construction Promises More Space, Even in The Loos

Back in February of this year, a member of the Compass Vermont team arrived at the Burlington International Airport for a 6:30 am flight to Washington Dulles Airport. Seven hours later, he was still waiting to board. The storms coming in from the west were postponing and ultimately canceling almost...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Sun Community News welcomes new reporters

Shaundra Bartlett (left) is looking forward to leading the Times of Ti market as Alana Penny (right) brings her passion for the Adirondacks to our Valley News coverage area. PLATTSBURGH | As we bid farewell to longtime correspondents Tim Rowland and Lou Varricchio with well wishes on their retirements, Sun Community News is excited to bring two new reporters to our Times of Ti and Valley News markets.
mychamplainvalley.com

Available mental health resources for Vermonters

Montpelier, VT — The State of Vermont wants to remind all Vermonters that help is available for anyone experiencing mental health challenges of any kind and has provided the following resources that can be accessed 24/7. Counselors can be accessed through the Crisis Text Line. Text “VT” to 741741...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Maria’s 371 Family Restaurant opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Maria’s 371 Family Restaurant, located at 371 River St., Springfield, Vt., celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. Maria started with a food truck in Mexico when she was 17 years old. She moved to the U.S....
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Hot 99.1

Divers Explored Lake George – Who Knew about its Sunken Treasures?

I always figured there would be some interesting finds at the bottom of Lake George. But I never guessed that divers would find these sunken gems!. Lake George, known by many as the "Queen of American Lakes” is 32 stunning miles of crystal clear water fed by massive underground springs that help give it its sterling reputation. The Lake has over 109 miles of shoreline and over 300 islands – many of which feature spots for camping, picnicking, hiking, swimming, fishing, relaxing, and for the more adventurous at heart, exploring.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
northcountrynow.com

Construction of new Stewart's underway on Market

The former North Country Oil Change building is now a deep ditch, making way the a new Stewart’s Shop at the corner of Market and Grove Streets in Potsdam. Read more here. Photo Submitted by Bernadette Jenkins.
POTSDAM, NY
pallspera.com

1876 Belvidere Road Eden, VT

This commercial listing is new to the market. It was listed on May 26th 2022 with a list price $499,000. The 35 acres is mostly tillable fields. 29 acres will transfer in Current Use. WW Permit in place for a 5 bedroom house. The system is permitted and not installed. The 2 year old metal building has a footprint of 7,200 sq’ with 20′ high side walls for the possibility of adding mezzanines or a second story. The building has heat and power and is not insulated. The building looks like new. There is an 12’X28′ outbuilding that looks like an adorable Tiny House. The Tiny House is not finished on the inside. There is a hoop house next to the Tiny House. The ponds are beautiful and hold ducks. The 35 acres has direct access to VT Route 118. This property has tremendous views. 48 Miles to Burlington Airport 15 Miles to Morrisville 30 miles to Stowe.
EDEN, VT
mountaintimes.info

Covid’s back: Should masking be too?

Editor’s note: Angelo Lynn is the editor and publisher of the Addison County Independent, a sister publication to the Mountain Times. In the movie, “Don’t Look Up,” a huge comet is approaching Earth on a trajectory that’s sure to cause cataclysmic destruction upon impact. The president, however, chooses to tell her supporters not to believe the scientists who are trying to inform the nation, and world, of the yet-unseen gigantic rock that will soon collide with Earth. The chant among the president’s followers becomes “don’t look up” — a parody of those who initially chose to deny the deadly threat of the Covid-19 virus (following ex-president Trump’s lead) and, by extension, of their refusal to wear face masks once it was proven to help prevent its spread.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
nhbr.com

Opinion: We need a reality check on Casella’s conclusions

John Casella is the CEO of Casella Waste Systems, the Vermont corporation that owns and operates the soon-to-be-closed NCES landfill in Bethlehem. He is having a hard time getting permits from the NH Department of Environmental Services to replace NCES with a new, even larger landfill, about five miles away in Dalton.
DALTON, NH
willistonobserver.com

Three state projects break ground at Exit 12

The right lane of Route 2A is closed Tuesday as work begins to build a paved pedestrian path from Taft Corners to Hurricane Lane, crossing the Interstate 89 interchange at Exit 12. OBSERVER PHOTO BY JASON STARR. Observer staff. Expect a lot of moving parts and restricted travel in and...
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Switchback Brewing Buys Burlington Building

After 20 years of brewing at 160 Flynn Avenue in Burlington's South End, Switchback Brewing has bought its building, taproom manager Sarah Diaz said. The purchase will add 5,800 square feet to the current 28,000. Diaz said the company has not yet finalized plans for the additional space, which is currently occupied by Momentum Physical Therapy.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

WCAX-TV Mass schedule change

The televised Sunday Mass broadcast on WCAX-TV will now be broadcast a half hour earlier. Beginning May 29, viewers can watch Mass at 5:30 a.m. “While we have no control over the time the Mass airs, we are grateful WCAX offers this free service to Vermont Catholics who cannot attend Sunday Mass,” said Ellen Kane, executive director of the Office of Development and Communication for the Diocese of Burlington, noting that the time change is due to children’s programming.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Veterans’ retreat center purchases Malone campus

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Veterans helping veterans is the mission behind a new retreat center in New York’s North Country. The sights and sounds of the Adirondacks can offer peace of mind, and that is exactly what Homeward Bound Adirondacks hopes it can give to veterans across the country.
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Departing Burlington tenants leave discarded items on city property

The first official cases of bird flu in Vermont started showing up last month after two bald eagles were found dead in Grand Isle and Chittenden Counties. Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal the HALT Act. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Veterans’ retreat center...
BURLINGTON, VT

