Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis area leaders react to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

By Chris Regnier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area leaders have been reacting to the tragedy in Texas.

Multiple leaders including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson have all expressed sadness regarding the horrific mass shooting at  Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults Tuesday as he went from classroom to classroom.

Top story: Snapchat posts to land Missouri man in federal prison

Page is expected to speak about the shooting during comments Wednesday morning about potentially expanding mental health services in St. Louis County. Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said Page is expected to call the shooting “unfathomable.” Moore said children should be looking forward to a summer of fun with their friends and family, but instead they must now try to process another mass school shooting and deal with the reality that kids, just a few days away from summer break, were gunned down in their classrooms.

Parson addressed the tragedy in a comment Tuesday.

“Our heart goes out to all the families involved, all the victims who were in that. Needless killings to say the least, and it doesn’t matter if it’s in Texas, or any state or any surrounding, when innocent children lose their lives, we’ve gotta do a better job protecting them,” Parson said.

Jones tweeted, “Parents shouldn’t have to worry about gun violence in our schools where we send our kids. But another horrific, senseless shooting has claimed more than 15 innocent lives and reminded us how our babies aren’t even safe in the classroom. The guns flooding our streets – from Buffalo to St. Louis to Uvalde – are taking their dreadful toll on communities across the country. We’re long overdue for federal action to #EndGunViolence in our neighborhoods.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in a tweet, “It is heartwrenching and enraging to hear the news of the elementary students and their teacher gunned down in Texas. My prayers are with their families, and my resolve is with all Americans who are working to end senseless gun violence wherever it occurs.”

More reactions will likely come in throughout Wednesday.

