Ohio teen murder suspect back in custody after escape

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A teen murder suspect is back in custody after escaping on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Malakhi Young was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights after he evaded Ohio Department of Youth Services who was supervising him at the time.

Young, who is 17, reportedly has a pending murder charge in Lorain County, but was in custody on different charges.

The state patrol said he was apprehended at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

