Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed in a Wednesday news conference that the 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at a South Texas elementary school shared his plans on Facebook. The gunman, Salvador Ramos, posted a series of Facebook messages about 30 minutes before the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Ramos was killed by police after barricading himself inside one of the school’s classrooms.

