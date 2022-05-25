ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Cherelle Griner, wife of Brittney Griner, says President Joe Biden the 'one person that can go get her'

By Mechelle Voepel
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, said she last heard her spouse's voice on Feb. 17, the day the WNBA star was detained in Russia. Now, Cherelle Griner said she hopes her voice reaches President Joe Biden. "There is one person that can go get her, and that's...

Jud Herring
3d ago

It is not the president or anyone else’s responsibility to go get her. She got herself into this situation and now she has to suffer the consequences.

tracker23
3d ago

Keep her there. She’s the one who didn’t want the National Anthem played at her games. Hope she like the Russian anthem now.

Charlie A Kish
3d ago

oh thats cute. so you want the country you disrespected to go and save you because you broke the law elsewhere. sounds like a you problem. leave her there, it took us 3 years to get a marine back whom actually contributes to society

