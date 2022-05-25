ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Over Three Dozen Sheridan County Athletes Earn All-State Honors / Rockies Win in Pittsburgh / Troopers on the Road This Weekend

By Trevor Jackson
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL STATE TRACK AND FIELD HONORS – Sheridan county was well represented at the state track meet with top five team finishes from each team including state titles for the Sheridan Broncs and both teams from Tongue River. The Big Horn Rams were 2nd behind TR, the Lady...

sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Media

BBBS and Concept Z Award First Scholarship to Tongue River High School Senior

Concept Z Home and Property annually sponsors a Big Brothers Big Sisters $1,000 scholarship recognizing a graduating senior who has been a Big Brother or Big Sister their senior year in high school. This is the fifth year an annual scholarship award was given in Sheridan. For the school year 2021-2022, Concept Z added a second scholarship for Tongue River High school Bigs who are seniors. We are excited to announce that the first annual Tongue River High School scholarship has been awarded to Maya Fritz.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

The Little Blue School, Remembering Education in Sheridan County in 1902

Eva McCrary with students inside the Little Blue School. The Little Blue School House in Ranchester gives students a look at what it was like to go to school in the early days of Sheridan County. According to the book, “The Little Blue School,” written by Frances Stall Husdale and...
county17.com

Thunderstorm watch issued for Campbell County

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northeastern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., per NWS, which advises that some storms could be severe with potentially damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Important Update for 2022 Sheridan High School Graduation

Due to the forecast and potential for inclement weather, the Sheridan High School Graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29th at 11 a.m. will be moved inside to ensure a safe environment for our students, families, and guests. Moving inside to the main gymnasium unfortunately limits our capacity for the number...
Sheridan Media

Annual Lake DeSmet Fishing Derby Not Gone After All

The 38th annual Buffalo Lions Club Lake DeSmet Fishing derby will be happening again this Memorial Day Weekend, but that was in question a year ago due to dwindling numbers of volunteers to help put the event on. Lions Club President Adam Teten explains what happened during the last year...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Native Plants Topic of Presentation At Wagon Box Fight Monument

Cora Jean Bland and Addy Cooley discuss plants with Mae Smith. A warm day brought out around 30 people to the Native Plants talk and scavenger hunt for the plants at the Wagon Box Fight Site near Story on Wednesday evening, May 25. Mae Smith, the Director of Agriculture and...
STORY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Localized amounts up to around 30 inches. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM Sunday and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Unveils Mental Health Awareness Campaign Partnering With State Parks

With Wyoming State Park usage increasing with the onset of summer approaching, the Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention is making sure Wyoming State Park users know how to reach out to mental health support, if needed. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A public messaging campaign, “You...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Westbound I90 Blocked Due To Trailer Fire

Both lanes of I90 near milepost 29 (about 4 miles south of Sheridan) are blocked due to a trailer fire. WYDOT says the incident was reported sometime after 1pm on Tuesday. More details will be posted as they become available. second time i have seen this on a moving van…overheated...
svinews.com

Worland woman announces bid for governor

WORLAND (WNE) — Worland Democrat Terry Livingston announced her bid for the state’s highest position on Monday. Livingston told the Northern Wyoming News that she would be filing for governor on the Democratic ticket prior to Friday’s filing deadline. Livingston ran on the Democratic ticket two years...
WORLAND, WY
Sheridan Media

Barrasso to Speak at Sheridan Community Memorial Day Ceremony, Public Invited to Attend Weekend Events

The Sheridan County Veterans Council is inviting all community members to take part in Memorial Day weekend activities to honor those military members who have died during service. There are more than 1,700 graves at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery that belong to men and women who have served in the military. Volunteers can join the Veterans Council starting at 9 am Saturday in the cemetery to place posts and American flags on all of their graves.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through May 21

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through May 14. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

