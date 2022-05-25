ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Keokuk National Cemetery to Hold Memorial Day Ceremony

KBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeokuk, IA- The Keokuk National Cemetery will be hosting a memorial day event at noon Monday, May 30th. The Department of Veterans Affairs Keokuk National...

www.kbur.com

KBUR

Obituaries for Friday May 27th

Shirley Ballinger, 75, of Burlington, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Born December 31, 1946, in Burlington, Iowa she was the daughter of Oliver and Margaret (Long) Bixby. She married Leslie P. Ballinger on April 2, 1966, in Burlington. He died January 24, 2018.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Local Births for May 18-23, 2022

A boy to Dustin and Megan Huber of Camp Point at 4:44 p.m. on May 18. A boy to David and Linda Spillman of Quincy at 8:52 a.m. on May 21. A girl to Zac Taylor and Kailyn Day of Carthage at 5:11 p.m. on May 21. A boy to...
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

Early voting for the June 7th Primary election in Des Moines County

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Auditor’s Office would like to remind residents that early voting for the June 7th primary is still open. The Des Moines County Courthouse will be open for in-person voting from 8 AM to 4:30 PM Monday to Friday through June 3rd. The Courthouse will be open Saturday, June 4th, and Monday, June 6th is the last day for in-person absentee voting.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Outdoor youth jamboree return

Burlington, IA- After a two-year hiatus, the Outdoor Youth Jamboree at Big Hollow Recreation Area will be returning on Saturday, June 4th. Events at the Jamboree include instructor-led shooting sports, fishing, guided boat tours of Big Hollow Lake, canoeing on Pat’s Pond, a self-guided story walk, pond study, live critters, and tours of the observatory.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Dankwardt Park Pool opening delayed

Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington has announced that the Dankwardt Park Pool will not be opening on Memorial Day as planned. According to a news release, the pool will not be opening due to unforeseen issues with the pool liner. The company responsible for repairs is planning to be...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Hoskins Field neighbor says no lawsuit pending

FORT MADISON – A property owner near Bill Hoskins Field on the FMHS property said the district has not been threatened with a lawsuit over foul balls that have damaged his property. Darrell Davolt, 2101 Avenue A, said Tuesday that he has not filed a lawsuit against the district...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

City Hall Closing & City Council Work Session Date Change

Burlington, IA- Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, Burlington City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022. Due to the closing, the Burlington City Council will hold its work session on Tuesday, May 31st, at 4:30 PM in the Thomas J. Smith Council Chambers.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Humane Society seeks helping hands for upcoming kennel arrivals

The Muscatine Humane Society took to Facebook Friday morning, May 27, to announce that they are in need of six strong volunteers to help with the unloading of their long-awaited pet kennels and pallets of materials which will be arriving to the shelter on Tuesday, May 31st at 9 a.m.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield School

A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KBUR

Burlington man representing himself in murder trial

Burlington, IA- The murder trial of a Burlington man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is underway. The trial of 27-year-old Kevin Lee of Burlington began Wednesday with opening statements and witness testimony. The Burlington Beacon reports that Lee is accused of First Degree Murder and Domestic Abuse Assault...
BURLINGTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Repairs To Arson Damaged Bridge In Ottumwa Set It On Fire Again

(Ottumwa, IA) Workers starting to repair arson damage from December to a pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa accidentally set the bridge on fire again. Ottumwa Fire Chief Tony Miller told K-Y-O-U/T-V says sparks from the workers Monday set the Wabash pedestrian bridge on fire. Miller says it took an hour and a half to put out the new fire. The bridge closed after the suspicious fire in December that remains unsolved.
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

Mt. Pleasant woman arrested for meth charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Taskforce reports the arrest of a Mt. Pleasant woman on multiple drug-related charges. 33-Year-old Clara Swackhammer of Mt. Pleasant was arrested Monday, May 23rd, in the 300 block of Main Street in Keokuk. Swackhammer was charged with the Delivery of a Controlled Substance of...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, May 26, 2022

05/25/22 – 12:38 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 9th Street and Avenue G. 05/25/22 – 10:04 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited James Eugene Martindale, 57, of Donnellson, in the 2700 block of Avenue M, on a charge of driving while barred.
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Semi-Rollover Results in Traffic Issues, Second Incident in Louisa County Tuesday

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a semi-rollover on Highway 92 between Grandview and Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Jason Lee Martin of Davenport was traveling westbound when a deer crossed the roadway. Martin swerved to avoid a collision which caused a load shift and the truck to end up in the south ditch on its side. Authorities on the scene were able to help Martin exit the vehicle. Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Louisa County Ambulance and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initially reported to the scene. Due to the truck hauling stabilizers, chemical compounds and fuel that was leaking, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted and Muscatine County Hazmat responded later. At around 5a.m. while crews continued to work to clean up the incident site, traffic was rerouted from the area along county roads X43 and G40 through Letts.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Washington County Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

(Washington County, Iowa) -- An Iowa City man is sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. 38 year-old Mark Poggenphol was convicted of selling meth at Riverside Casino in March of 2021. Washington County Attorney John Gish says Poggenpohl's criminal history goes back to the 1990s. Due to his criminal history, his sentenced was increased from 10 to 25 years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

