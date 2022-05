Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Auditor’s Office would like to remind residents that early voting for the June 7th primary is still open. The Des Moines County Courthouse will be open for in-person voting from 8 AM to 4:30 PM Monday to Friday through June 3rd. The Courthouse will be open Saturday, June 4th, and Monday, June 6th is the last day for in-person absentee voting.

