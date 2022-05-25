Maryland school systems increase police patrols, after Texas shooting

School systems and police departments across the country are responding to the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Many school systems in the Baltimore region have noted they are increasing police patrols, including Anne Arundel, Howard and Kent county schools.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Here's how local school systems are reacting:

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

BALTIMORE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

BALTIMORE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

HARFORD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

"Our hearts go out to the Robb Elementary school community. The safety of our students is a top priority, so each time there is violence on a school campus, it prompts us to pause and reflect on the safety measures, such as our secure entryways and our standard response protocol we have in place. This also reminds us how important our efforts are to invest in forming trusting relationships with and among students in our schools.

We are grateful for our partnerships with all local police departments in Harford County, the Harford County Sheriff's Office, and with our school resource officers, who work closely with us to be diligent and in tune with individuals who may be in distress so we can prevent violence and respond appropriately to any threat.

We know you will join us in keeping the Robb Elementary community in your thoughts as they navigate this unfathomable tragedy."

HOWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Howard County police confirmed there is an increased police presence around schools.

Cecil County Public Schools said in a statement : We want to assure the CCPS Community that our school system has an unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our students and staff. We will continue to take every proactive measure to enhance the security of our facilities and the preparedness of our students and staff.

Kent County Public Schools said they are increasing patrols as well .