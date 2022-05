Des Moines, IA- The current state auditor has announced that former State Auditor Richard Johnson died Thursday at the age of 87. Radio Iowa reports that Johnson, a Republican, served 25 years as State Auditor before his retirement in January of 2003. Johnson began working in state government in 1968 and served as the finance director of what was then called the Iowa Highway Commission.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO