How to watch Heat-Celtics Game 5: TV info, streaming options and ticket prices in Miami

The Miami Heat will play its biggest game of the season Wednesday when it hosts the Boston Celtics for a pivotal Game 5 in the NBA Conference Finals.

The Heat and Celtics are knotted at 2-2 in the Eastern Conference finals series, and Miami has a chance to seize control when it hosts Boston at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena.

If the Heat wins, it’ll guarantee at least one more game back in Miami — either for Game 7 on Sunday or the 2022 NBA Finals. If the Heat loses, Game 5 could be the final home game of the season. The Celtics will host Game 6 back at TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Heat looks to land next punch in odd series: ‘I don’t know how to explain it. It’s wild’

How to watch Heat-Celtics

There are no local broadcasts in the Conference Finals, so Game 5 will air exclusively on ESPN.

Who: Miami and Boston

What: Game 5 of the East finals

When: 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Where: FTX Arena

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN3 , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV , DirecTV Stream , Sling TV and FuboTV . Free trials are available for most services.

Are Game 5 tickets available?

Ticketmaster is the official partner of the NBA and tickets for Game 5 are still available , starting at $134 for standing-room-only and obstructed-view seats.

Standard seats can be had for $137.

The Heat will also be giving out “White Hot” T-shirts as part of “White Hot Playoffs” theme for the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Miami will also hold a watch party at the arena for Game 6 on Friday. Tickets are already on sale for $5 and fans will receive headbands.

Who’s favored in Game 5?

The Heat and Celtics have traded wins and losses through four games in the East finals. If the trend holds, Miami will take a series lead to Boston.

The Celtics, however, are 1.5-point favorites , according to OddsShark.com.

Are Butler and Herro playing?

Guard Tyler Herro remains questionable with a groin injury after he missed the Heat’s 102-82 loss in Game 4 with a groin injury. All-Star forward Jimmy Butler is not on Miami’s injury report and will play in Game 5.

Guards Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are also all questionable, as is post player P.J. Tucker.

For Boston, guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams are both questionable, and power forward Sam Hauser is out.