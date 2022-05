The Cincinnati Bengals proved to be the ultimate dark horse in 2021. Despite starting the year 7-6, Joe Burrow and Co. rallied to win three out of their final four regular-season games to clinch the AFC North, and then won three straight playoff games to get to Super Bowl LVI, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams. While the Bengals didn't hoist the Lombardi Trophy, their 2021 success is likely a sign of things to come.

