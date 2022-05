Have Zach Braff, 47, and Florence Pugh, 26, called it quits? After nearly four years of dating, that’s certainly what fans think, and it’s all because of Florence’s recent trip to Ibiza, Spain. The British actress was photographed cozying up to actor Will Poulter, 29, in their swimsuits on the beach on May 23. The former Midsimmar co-stars seemed very comfortable with each other, but Florence took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that her and Will aren’t dating. “Thanks for saying we look sexy… doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy,” she said. The Black Widow actress did not clarify if she and Zach are still together.

