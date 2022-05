Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City will be getting a major facelift and will stay in Bossier City. That's the message we get from the gaming control board chairman. Foundation Gaming is putting together a plan to buy the facility and make it a land based casino and do away with the riverboat. The Mississippi company does have to go through background and suitability checks and then present the plan to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That presentation could happen at the June meeting.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO