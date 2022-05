(Columbia, MO) -- Eric Greitens will not be in a Boone County courtroom today (Friday) as was originally scheduled. The last time he and his former wife were in court he was allowed access to Sheena Chestnut Greitens’ phone records. The former Missouri governor denies her allegations of domestic violence, saying they’re politically motivated and done in coordination with political enemies to derail Greitens’ campaign for the U-S Senate. The former first lady’s call and text message records do not support Greitens’ claims, according to her attorney.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO