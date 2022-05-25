ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google TV user profiles are finally coming to Chromecast, TCL and Sony TVs

By Rhys Wood
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KseQD_0fphdG7B00
(Image credit: Google)

Google TV user profiles are finally rolling out globally to a whole host of new TVs and devices, after their implementation was delayed last year. If you own one of these supported devices, then they should update automatically soon.

FlatPanelsHD reports that the long-awaited Google TV user profiles are at present rolling out worldwide to TCL and Sony-branded Google TVs. Additionally, Chromecast with Google TV streaming devices are getting the feature, too.

Google TV user profiles are able to provide personalized movie and show recommendations on an individual basis. They also have Google Assistant fully integrated, allowing you to request recommendations with voice commands, for example.

"Google TV profiles let everyone in your home enjoy their own personalized space with their Google Account," the tech giant announced.

"With a personalized profile, you’ll get TV show and movie recommendations just for you, easy access to your personal watchlist and help from your Google Assistant."

Google also noted that the rollout should be completed "over the next few weeks." Keep an eye out for the update throughout the rest of May and June, then, if your TV or Chromecast device has yet to receive it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4ofe_0fphdG7B00
(Image credit: Google)

A long time coming

Google TV user profiles for Chromecast, TCL and Sony TVs have been on the cards for a while now, originally announced last October for a tentative launch scheduled for around November. Clearly, the feature didn't quite make the cut within that timeframe, but we're happy to see it finally land on supported TVs and devices.

Google TV user profiles should make it much easier to browse through recommendations of movies and shows tailored just for you. In that sense, they're not at all dissimilar to profiles found on some of the best streaming services around like Netflix and Disney Plus.

Once the update lands, the process of setting up a Google TV user profile is thankfully trivial. On the Google TV home screen, simply navigate to the top right of the screen where you'll find your profile picture.

From there, choose the Add Account option, enter your existing Google account credentials and follow the rest of the prompts presented. Once it's all set up, you'll have your own personalized Google TV user profile that'll tailor movie and TV show recommendations for you.

Rhys is a Staff Writer for TechRadar, and while relatively fresh to the role, he's been writing in a professional capacity for years. A Media, Writing and Production graduate, Rhys has prior experience creating written content for HR companies, restaurants, app developers, IT sites and toy sellers. His true passions, though, lie in video games, TV, audio and home entertainment. When Rhys isn't on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord N20 5G review

For less than $300, the OnePlus Nord N20 is an easily recommendable budget 5G phone. Slick performance and a bright, punchy OLED display compensate for the sub-par camera system. There are three rear cameras but two are almost redundant, so OnePlus would have been better off focusing on just one. Put that aside, though, and the Nord N20 gives a lot for very little money.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Google Account
TechRadar

Most viewers for Malayalam and Tamil content on OTT are outside the 2 States

It is generally believed that that the average watcher on Indian OTT platform is becoming language-agnostic. In the sense, they prefer to watch content across languages, thanks to subtitles and dubbing options. Confirming this, the Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2022 says the Indian SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) audience watch content in...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

This Amazon Kindle trick will keep your older ereader working for longer

If you own an older model of Amazon Kindle, then you might find that your beloved ereader is losing some key pieces of functionality. In the past few months, some of the ageing members of Amazon's family have stopped working on Wi-Fi or 3G networks, and have lost access to the Kindle Store too.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechRadar

How to use Facebook dark mode on desktop, iPhone and Android apps

It sure was a long time coming, but Facebook dark mode officially launched last year and while it was initially limited to PCs, you can now get dark mode on your iPhone and Android devices too - hurrah!. Facebook dark mode is a new look for the social network that...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

5 Apple AirPods tips and tricks everyone needs to try right now

So you're the proud new owner of a set of Apple AirPods – whether it's the 2019 AirPods, AirPods (3rd generation), the AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max now adorning your head – and the chances are you're pretty happy with them. But you can always be more happy, and thankfully any spending here is done; that's right, none of the tricks within this list will cost you a penny.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Memorial Day sales vs Amazon Prime Day: deals to buy now and what to wait for

The Memorial Day sales have ramped up over the last few days, with many retailers launching their offers for the upcoming holiday weekend nice and early. This is happening just as we've received confirmation that Amazon Prime Day will take place in July. Given there are only two months between both sales, it got us thinking about how the two compare in terms of which types of products are reduced, the quality of deals on offer, and when the right time is to buy.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Best free password managers

These free password managers will help you stay safe online without spending a penny. Password managers are relatively simple but very important, powerful tools for your online safety. They can and will protect you from hacking if you're unfortunate enough to be a target. In addition to that, they provide you with an easier way of managing your passwords and logins.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Beat inflation with these 3 hidden gems in the Memorial Day sales

If you're starting to feel the bite, this year's Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab) could be a great time to pick up some well-considered bargains. It's not just one of the biggest sales events of the year, but one that's quickly expanded to cover a huge number of categories.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Google Docs now gives you ultimate control over your text

Students the world over rely on Google Docs for quick and easy text editing that is constantly saved to the cloud. But the comapny isn't standing still, and has announced (opens in new tab) a new Google Docs update that gives users the ability to select multiple pieces of text from different places at once.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The most powerful laptops in 2022: the fastest, speediest notebooks in the world

If you are looking for the fastest, most powerful laptops to buy in 2022, you’ve come to the place. Whether you need a mobile workstation beast for your ultra-high resolution pictures, to edit 16K videos on the move or to crunch through some serious CFD calculations, we’ve put together the ultimate list of notebooks that will appeal to those looking for the speediest laptops regardless of weight, price and, ahem, size. Some of them are true luggables.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Exclusive: Microsoft continues to crush Google in a key battleground

Microsoft continues to maintain a stranglehold over the office software market, despite the best efforts of Google and the effects of the pandemic, new data shows. According to a 500-person survey conducted by OnePulse on behalf of TechRadar Pro, Microsoft 365 is the chosen productivity suite of the majority of US businesses (58.20%), whereas Google Workspace is used by only 15%.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

How to speed up a VPN

Using a VPN is a great way to unlock websites and maintain your online privacy, but even the very best services are likely to reduce your internet speeds. Some level of performance hit is to be expected. A VPN is routing your traffic through an extra server, maybe half way around the world, and encrypting and decrypting it along the way. That's almost certainly going to slow you down.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

DuckDuckGo in hot water over hidden tracking agreement with Microsoft

DuckDuckGo may face a user backlash after security researchers discovered a hidden tracking agreement with Microsoft. The privacy-focused company offers a search engine that claims not to track people’s searches, or behavior, and also doesn't build user profiles that can be used to display personalized advertising. Search engine aside,...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

iPhone 14 might be delayed or in short supply

If you were hoping to buy an iPhone 14 or one of its siblings during the usual September launch window, you might be in for a challenge, as it’s possible that one or more models could either be delayed or only initially available in small numbers. That’s because, according...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy