ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Zelensky offers condolences on Texas school shooting

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaeGa_0fphcVDT00
Tweet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is offering condolences to the families of the victims in Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas,” Zelensky said in a tweet as his country battles Russian forces that invaded Ukraine in February.

“Sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the US and @POTUS over this tragedy. The people of Ukraine share the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims and all Americans,” he added.

His comments came after 19 children and two adults were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also dead.

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School, which has students in the second, third and fourth grades. It was the deadliest shooting to take place at a U.S. school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister, Dmytro Kuleba, also offered his condolences in a Wednesday tweet.

“Horrible news from Uvalde, Texas,” he said. “Our deepest sympathy is with the victims and their families. As a nation that goes through the pain of losing innocent young lives, Ukraine shares the pain of our U.S. friends.”

At least 257 Ukrainian children have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. However, the agency has said it “believes that the actual figures are considerably higher.”

The Texas school shooting, which follows another mass shooting this month in which 10 people were killed in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket, has increased pressure on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to bring gun control legislation to the floor before the July 4 recess.

“We need to vote. We need to hold every member of the Senate accountable. Every one of us should be put on the record,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said. A Senate subcommittee Blumenthal chairs held a series of hearings last year to address gun violence.

Comments / 1

Wade McCabe
3d ago

We should of spent that 40 billion on armed guards for our children

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
People

'I Do Not Want My Son to Go to School in America Anymore,' Says Mom of Uvalde Student

A mother of a student at Robb Elementary School is recounting the aftermath of a horrific shooting that left 21 people -- 19 students, a teacher, and an adult -- dead. On Tuesday, a shooter, identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, opened fire at the Texas elementary school at about 11:30 a.m. local time after abandoning his vehicle. The shooter was later killed by authorities but not before he changed dozens of families' lives forever.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Ukraine#Violent Crime#Ukrainian#Russian#Potus#Americans
Washington Examiner

Gun control not the answer to mass shootings: Poll

While mass shootings like the recent slayings at a Buffalo supermarket are typically followed with new calls for gun control, most voters believe that is not the answer, and an overwhelming majority say it’s impossible to stop the gun killings. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, likely voters quizzed...
BUFFALO, NY
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Why only in America?’: Ted Cruz storms out of Texas school shooting interview

Senator Ted Cruz stormed off in the middle of an interview after a Sky Newsjournalist asked why school mass shootings seem to “only happen in America” during a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School.Mark Stone, a US foreign correspondent for the news outlet, asked the Texas senator after the vigil attended by hundreds mourning the 19 children and two teachers murdered on Tuesday if now was the time to enact reform on gun laws in the US.“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” said Mr Cruz, who is scheduled to deliver a speech at...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

573K+
Followers
70K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy